Home News Arezzo, flash seizure of the diamond gang: goldsmith entrepreneur taken from home and then left in the countryside
News

Arezzo, flash seizure of the diamond gang: goldsmith entrepreneur taken from home and then left in the countryside

by admin
Arezzo, flash seizure of the diamond gang: goldsmith entrepreneur taken from home and then left in the countryside

Lightning seizure for the purpose of robbery of a goldsmith entrepreneur specializing in diamond processing in Arezzo. He was kidnapped at home and forced to go to the company, robbed here and then released in the countryside, near his home. According to initial information, since the news is still fragmentary, a gang of several people, all with their faces covered, would have gone into action in the afternoon by breaking into the man’s home in Ruscello, a hamlet near Arezzo. From there they forced the entrepreneur to reach the company, in via Marco Perennio in Arezzo, and to deliver the diamonds. The value of the precious stones delivered is yet to be quantified.

The gang, again according to an initial reconstruction, would have brought the man back into the car and abandoned him in the countryside in the evening. The goldsmith managed to raise the alarm and was rescued, even by 118. The police arrived on the spot, started searches and activated checks throughout the Aretino area. The company is one of the few in Arezzo specialized in the processing of diamonds.

Some family members would have been present during the assault on the house, but it is one of the points to be clarified. The investigations of the Arezzo mobile team are underway. The contractor is slightly injured.

(Source Ansa)

See also  The big screens of Pedavena and S. Giustina are turned off

You may also like

Returning from an evening with friends, he loses...

Zhang Wenhong frequently utters open signals? | 20...

Cortina, Siorpaes against the cable car: «Chaos to...

Wulan Muqi: Flowing Scenery on the Grassland_Guangming.com

The land loan is valid even if it...

Baoji Municipal People’s Government Portal Hotspots Focus on...

Football, Promotion, a bitter equal between Vallorco and...

Under the rebound of the epidemic, the CCP...

A man and a woman found stabbed to...

On November 20, Beijing added 154 local confirmed...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy