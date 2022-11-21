Lightning seizure for the purpose of robbery of a goldsmith entrepreneur specializing in diamond processing in Arezzo. He was kidnapped at home and forced to go to the company, robbed here and then released in the countryside, near his home. According to initial information, since the news is still fragmentary, a gang of several people, all with their faces covered, would have gone into action in the afternoon by breaking into the man’s home in Ruscello, a hamlet near Arezzo. From there they forced the entrepreneur to reach the company, in via Marco Perennio in Arezzo, and to deliver the diamonds. The value of the precious stones delivered is yet to be quantified.

The gang, again according to an initial reconstruction, would have brought the man back into the car and abandoned him in the countryside in the evening. The goldsmith managed to raise the alarm and was rescued, even by 118. The police arrived on the spot, started searches and activated checks throughout the Aretino area. The company is one of the few in Arezzo specialized in the processing of diamonds.

Some family members would have been present during the assault on the house, but it is one of the points to be clarified. The investigations of the Arezzo mobile team are underway. The contractor is slightly injured.

(Source Ansa)