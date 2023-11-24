Argentina after the presidential elections | America21

Buenos Aires. Two serious faces met on Tuesday morning in the Argentine presidential palace. Acting President Alberto Fernández and his successor, Javier Milei, spoke for over two hours about the remaining days until the handover of office on December 10th. At the end, two short communiqués spoke of a “nice and warm meeting”, although the exact content was not known.

The Argentine newspaper El Diario AR evaluated the meeting as an important step to enable an orderly handover of official business. This still seemed unlikely on election day.

After it became clear that Milei had won the election, said the loser and current Minister of Economy and Finance, Sergio Massa, said that from the next day Milei would be responsible for the country’s economic stability. At this point, another rapid decline in the Argentine economy was expected.

Meanwhile, the markets reacted mixed to Milei’s election victory at the start of the week. The Argentine peso lost around 13 percent of its value in the markets and stood at 1,075 pesos to one dollar on the evening of November 21st. Meanwhile fixed the government sets the official exchange rate at 635 pesos for one dollar. Food prices rose by 45 percent in some cases.

The Argentine stock market experienced a jump in values ​​of a good 22 percent. Some stocks, such as those of the semi-state oil company YPF, achieved gains of up to 44 percent. Opposite the Spanish newspaper El País said Javier Timerman from the financial company Adcap Grupo Financiero, “the financial sector sees Milei’s election victory positively”, in particular the privatization of public companies and the prospect of debts to the International Monetary Fund being paid off.

An additional factor is Milei’s support from part of the traditional right, including former President Mauricio Macri. “This gives him credibility and political support,” Timerman said. Milei and his closest followers have no government experience. It is therefore expected that many positions will be filled by the traditional right.

For a large part of the population, the economic prospects are less rosy. Wage cuts, an even more dramatic decline in the value of the peso and further rising prices are expected. Opposite El País said a worker and supporter of Milei, “We know that radical changes are coming, that we will all suffer, but it is for a greater good.”

Argentina is currently suffering from inflation of over ten percent per month. Even now quit Milei said he would need up to two years to get this under control.

So far, in most cases it is unclear who will occupy which ministries. The “Office of the President-Elect” wrote in a press release that no appointments for ministerial positions would be announced until the government takes office on December 10th.

At the same time, however, it was announced that Guillermo Ferraro, manager and former member of the right-wing coalition Cambiemos, would take over the Ministry of Infrastructure. On Radio Miter quit He plans to expand the infrastructure “the Chilean way”, i.e. with the help of private companies that finance the construction of highways, later operate them and charge fees for doing so.

However, it is unclear how Milei plans to implement a large part of its privatization intentions. His party represents just ten percent in the Chamber of Deputies and 15 percent in the Senate of the National Congress. Shortly before the election, Milei toned down his announcements. He will not, as originally propagated, massively cut social programs or lay off public employees, but will simply redistribute them.

One way to enforce the government program as a minority in parliament is by decree, wrote journalist Juan José Dominguez. However, this is likely to result in widespread protests in parliament and from social movements.

The spokesman for the MTE, the Movement of Excluded Workers (Movimiento de Trabajadores Excluidos), Juan Grabois, has already announced resistance. “No one is giving up here, if we are persecuted, this will be the forge for the future… and the dream of a fair, free and sovereign country will live forever,” wrote he on X.

