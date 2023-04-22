Argentina: Anti-Mapuche decision in Mendoza – NPLA

Facebook

(9. April 2023, To be served) In an unusual decision, the Mendoza Provincial Chamber of Deputies has stripped the indigenous Mapuche of their indigenous status both in Mendoza and throughout Argentina. Silvina Ramírez, a lawyer specializing in indigenous rights, questions whether legislation can define identities at all, saying: “It’s a wrong decision, which is also illegitimate and arbitrary.”

The decision is based on a majority vote of the regional government’s Constitutional Rights and Guarantees Commission.

The decision makes three arguments:

1. Without the participation of other actors, the National Institute for Indigenous Affairs (Instituto Nacional de Asuntos Indígenas, INAI) is not authorized to issue resolutions. (This was preceded by a decision by the INAI to declare around 21,500 hectares of land to be Mapuche territories. Editor’s note.)

2. The Necessity and Emergency Decree extending the validity of Law 26160 is void. (The law prevents the expulsion of indigenous communities from their ancestral territories based on judicial or administrative decisions. Editor’s note.)

3. The Mapuche are “foreigners”.

In fact, each of these arguments should be commented on and refuted. At this point, however, it should only be about the latter, because behind it is a blatant ignorance of certain concepts and a lack of knowledge about applicable law (and thus also about the indigenous rights that apply in our country and have normative force). In its ignorance, the argument even violates the Constitution. For although some parts of society stubbornly deny the identity of the indigenous population, there is a consensus on the interpretation of the rights of the indigenous people enshrined in the constitution. No one will be able to change by resolutions, which the constitution clearly confirms.

It is amazing that MEPs ignore a vast body of literature by historians, anthropologists and chroniclers, and deny indigenous people the existence (and their status as ancestral populations) in a geographical area whose organization as a state only took place when these people had been there for centuries lived. At the time of conquest and colonization, the Mapuche inhabited this area, moving from one side of the mountain range to the other without having to be guided by borders that only emerged with the creation of modern states in the 19th century. In addition, the borders of these states when they were founded did not even include the areas in question here.

One has to wonder what the legal ramifications of such a legislative decision are, and whether Mendoza’s elected officials have the right to decide whether an indigenous group is indigenous to a country.

The identity of indigenous people is the result of a complex process that also involves the impact of conquest and colonization and the establishment of states on existing indigenous organizational forms. If MPs are entitled to define this identity, it must not be forgotten that, beyond certain collective and human rights, indigenous people also have rights as Argentine citizens. Therefore, the “interests of the people of Mendoza” cited as the justification for the denial of identity are also the interests of the indigenous people of Mendoza.

The Mendoza regional government’s strategy is fundamentally flawed, lacking in legitimacy, arbitrary and arrogant. Because she allows herself to decide about identity, which is clearly not her authority and is a blatant case of discrimination and racism.

Legislators cannot and should not construct reality or decide on matters that are outside their competence. A decision like this, taken within what is in itself a legitimate political framework, is a threat to democracy. Because it violates basic rules of coexistence: the recognition and respect of groups that have rights.

From a purely legal point of view, this decision will hardly stand up, but it has an extremely negative symbolic effect: one of the core instances of the democratic system, the Chamber of Deputies, is being used to deny history. The claims that are made here only allow one conclusion: it is essentially about something completely different, namely the natural resources in the areas that are claimed here. The plan to exploit these resources is hidden behind a supposedly democratic act.

Finally, a decision by the INAI, a state body, is declared invalid. The underlying mechanisms are thus becoming increasingly obvious: unacceptable racism, unbridled economic ambitions and an apparent inability of political actors to construct an egalitarian and inclusive state.

Anti-Mapuche resolution in Mendoza by News Pool Latin America is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0 international.