The Argentine team of Lionel Messi He took first place in the world ranking FIFAa novelty in the last six years, in front of France y Brazilaccording to the table announced this Thursday.

The Argentine world champions, who won the title on December 18 in Dohaare back in the lead after their victories in friendlies against Panama (2-0) and Curaçao (7-0).

The albiceleste team had not reached this position for more than six years.

Argentina destrona a Brazil, their great regional rival, defeated 2-1 by Morocco on March 25 in Tangier. The Seleçao fell suddenly to third place.

Francefinalist of the world Cupwins a place, to be placed in second place, after their victories against the Netherlands (4-0) and Ireland (1-0), at the start of the qualifying phase for Euro 2024.

ORIGINAL LINK: Argentina dethrones Brazil in the FIFA ranking (elnacional.com)

