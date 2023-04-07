Lionel Messi’s Argentine team took first place in the FIFA world ranking, a first for the last six years, ahead of France and Brazil, according to the table announced on Thursday.

The Argentine world champions, who won the title on December 18 in Doha, are back in the lead after their victories in friendlies against Panama (2-0) and Curaçao (7-0).

The albiceleste team had not reached this position for more than six years.

Argentina dethrones Brazil, its great regional rival, defeated 2-1 by Morocco on March 25 in Tangier. The Seleçao fell suddenly to third place.

France, finalist of the World Cup, wins a place, to be placed in second place, after their victories against the Netherlands (4-0) and Ireland (1-0), at the start of the qualifying phase for the Eurocup -2024.

These have been the only changes within the ‘Top 10’ of the ranking, with Belgium in fourth position, closely followed by England, closing the list of the five best teams. The new Spanish team led by Luis de la Fuente, who beat Norway (3-0) and lost (2-0) to Scotland in their EURO qualifying debut, remains in tenth place.

FIFA ranking 2023.

1.- Argentina 1,840.93 points.

2.- France 1,838.45.

3.- Brazil 1834.21.

4.- Belgium 1,792.53.

5.- England 1792.43.

6.- Netherlands 1,731.23.

7.- Croatia 1,730.02.

8.- Italia 1.713,66.

9.- Portugal 1.707,22.

10, Spain 1.682.85.