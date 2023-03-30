WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) – In the midst of the serious economic crisis in Argentina, the government there is hoping for support from the USA. Argentine President Alberto Fernández said on Wednesday (local time) during a visit to the White House in Washington that the US government had always supported his country within the framework of the international financial institutions. He would be happy if the United States continued to do this as before.

At the meeting in Washington, Fernández is likely to seek support in the ongoing negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF). Argentina owes around $45 billion to the IMF. In the face of more than 100 percent inflation, a severe economic crisis and a lack of foreign currency, South America’s second largest economy keeps having trouble repaying the loan. Only at the weekend did Fernández criticize the high burden of the IMF loans and called for a drastic restructuring of the international financial system.

At the meeting with his Argentine counterpart, US President Joe Biden praised the two countries’ long diplomatic ties and said he saw great opportunities to expand economic cooperation. The meeting between the two was actually planned for July last year, but had to be canceled because Biden had contracted Corona at the time./dde/DP/he