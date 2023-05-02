Argentina, Latin America, Mexico: onda-info 563

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

WhatsApp

Email

Hello and welcome to the onda-info 563.

This time we have a longer contribution from the colleagues from the FDCL for you. He takes us to Argentina, to the province of Misiones. The people there are severely affected by the effects of forestry. The FDCL spoke to Miriam Samudio, who reports on how they have organized against it.

Tobi used the day off on May 1st to put together a brief outline of the history of Labor Day in Latin America. You can look forward to an exciting journey across the continent.

But before that there is a message from Mexico. In the isthmus of Tehuantepec, a protest camp against the Corredor Interoceánico was evacuated. You will soon find out how this is connected to the El Sur Resiste caravan, against a mega project in southern Mexico.

The ondistas wish you an interesting half hour.

then-info 563 by News Pool Latin America is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0 international.