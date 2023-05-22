Argentina: “My books create a panorama of racism across America”

Facebook

(Buenos Aires, May 14, 2023, Paco Urondo Agency).- At the International Book Fair in Buenos Aires, the magazine AGENCIA PACO URONDO interviewed the Venezuelan writer, sociologist and feminist Esther Pineda. She presented her latest book “Being Afro-descendant in Latin America: racism, stigma and daily life“ (Blackness in Latin America. Racism and stigma in everyday life) together with her other works published by Prometeo Verlag. In it, she shows the diverse forms of violence against women and proposes intersectionality and anti-racism as a political response.

Paco Urondo Agency (APU): What are your expectations regarding this year’s book fair, in the all your works to be introduced?

Esther Pineda G.: It is always very pleasant to come back to Argentina and attend the book fair with an overview of the subjects I work on. This includes all of my works on women’s rights and violence against women, as well as two books I recently published on racial discrimination. The first of these is about racism and police violence in the USA (“Racism and Police Brutality in the United States”), the second deals with the topic Blackness in Latin America, racism and stigmatization in everyday life (“Being Afro-descendant in Latin America, stigma and daily life“ ).

APU: From the perspective of your books: How does racism manifest itself in our region?

EPG: Look, these two works can be read separately, but together they create a panorama of racism across America, allowing us to also describe, point out, and demonstrate the differences in the various territorial spaces. The historical differences between Latin America and the US began with the process of abolition of slavery. In the US, social pressure led to a drift towards segregation, to institutional racism through the passing of strict laws and strong limitations at all levels. This meant the physical and territorial exclusion of those affected by racism from the areas reserved for white people, who were perceived in this society as the perfect being par excellence. For white people in the United States, African Americans posed a threat because of their constant search for equal recognition, visibility, civil rights, and power.

In contrast, Latin America did not follow the path of segregation after the abolition of slavery. This was not because it was not thought about, but because the effects of slavery and oppression were such that even after release, the formerly enslaved continued to live their lives in extremely vulnerable and precarious circumstances and had no means to help themselves integrate into the social fabric. For this reason – in the face of a completely devastated social group – the institutionalization of racism did not happen in the same way.

APU: Does this explain the different forms that racism has taken?

EPG: Definitely! The conditions for explicit racism were created in the USA. To enforce this policy, the police became a central element in maintaining the system of segregation and the agent in the physical annihilation of racialized persons. In this context, police violence has taken on proportions that have not resolved to this day.

Nevertheless, a symbolic extinction took place in Latin America. Our societies tend to express their racism by rendering racialized populations invisible: for example, the lack of recognition of the achievements of indigenous and African-descended peoples in Latin American history and in building our society. This is no small thing, it is extremely complex and today has a direct impact on the African population, which is statistically the poorest, most vulnerable and most uneducated in the entire region.

APU: Based on your research, how do you rate the difficulties that exist in Argentina in terms of recognizing and speaking out about racism?

EPG: The denial of racism is not unique to Argentina, but can be observed throughout Latin America. It is a problem in our societies that is not being dealt with; which is not tackled precisely because of this lack of recognition of the problem, because what is not recognized as a problem cannot be solved either. And in Latin America, practices and narratives based on the idea of ​​the ethnic melting pot and this “positively harmonious” mixture have been normalized, which in a way contribute to the invisibility of the conflict and, therefore, also mask racism. I get to the bottom of all these questions in my most recently published book.

APU: What is the connection between your previous work on this topic: Machismo and vindication (machismo and revenge) The risk of being a woman in Latin America (The risk of being a woman in Latin America) beautiful to die for (Zabout dying snice) and Femicidal Culture (femicide culture)?

EPG: This is one of the greatest difficulties of feminism and anti-racism: the inability to think from intersectionality. The idea that “by nature women are such and such” and that “by nature racialized women are such and such” is part of biological determinism, which pushes the notion that racialized persons are inferior, organizational, and intellectual inferior had skills. The hierarchization also contributes to the social restriction of those affected, the dehumanization of people, to being different, the enemy who cannot have the same opportunities, the other, whom I will exclude and dominate. These structures allow and enable the exercise of all possible forms of violence, which is why people who are racially discriminated against are more vulnerable.

APU: Is the influence of these structures of violence in your book “femicidal culture“ (femicide culture) clear?

EPG: Femicide culture is a concept that has come to the fore in recent years, showing how a society (in some ways) integrates, tolerates and encourages the killing of women into its structures.

In our societies, women’s lives are underestimated. When women are murdered, it seldom results in strong upheavals; it is a situation of helplessness, of state neglect. The culture of femicide creates a permissive narrative of these forms of violence in various forms every day, such as through media narratives, the cultural products of society. These overwhelm us with the killing of women presented as something natural, something that “happens” and is even “necessary” in some warlike conflicts. We see it all the time, in the series it is often the starting point of the story: if the woman no longer wants to continue the relationship, femicide appears as an act of resolving the conflict. This tolerance creates, in a way, a normalization and acceptance of the murders of women and non-binary people. So, given this plethora of images in video games, telenovelas, art and literature where women are murdered, how could it impress if a murder actually happened?

APU: The deconstruction of patriarchy, the machismo… is it far from falling?

EPG: In a society where historically knowledge, prestige and economic resources have been male monopoly and where conditions are constantly being created in which men are the ones who can speak out, continuous work is needed to to stop and dissolve the reproduction of these stereotypes. These narratives and ideas, which assume that we women can be objects of consumption, pave the way for various forms of violence in our society because we are perceived as the other. If we are not perceived as equal, the exercise of physical and psychological violence and the exclusion of women from the various areas of social affairs, education, work and the economy become entrenched.

APU: Has progress already been made?

EPG: Even if we think we’ve come a long way – because we’ve actually won some rights, gained recognition and visibility – we’re still in a vulnerable position as a social group and we have the narratives, the economic resources and the big ones Decisions not in your own hands. This means that power remains concentrated, social power, political power and economic power are still in male hands. The global decisions, for example in relation to artificial intelligence, those who have capital, although there are women in these areas, but who participate and support and maintain their power, everything remains in their hands. And that shows that society is built on patriarchal structures, on inequality, and also on the absence of real power in the hands of women.

Translation: Chantal Diercks



