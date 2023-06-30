Argentina pays the IMF and announces mission to the United States

The Argentine government paid the June maturities for 2.7 billion dollars to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) this Friday, reported the Ministry of Economy, which also announced a mission of the economic team to the United States for next week.

The payment was made without using dollars from the international reserves of the Central Bank. The country paid a portion with Special Drawing Rights (SDRs, State reserves in the financial institution) and another part with yuan, the statement said.

IMF communications director Julie Kozack confirmed that “the Argentine authorities continue to keep up with their financial obligations to the Fund,” in a statement issued after a routine informal Executive Board meeting on Argentina on Thursday.

Argentina has yuan after renewing this year a currency swap agreement with China for 130,000 million yuan, about 19,000 million dollars.

Argentina’s credit program with the IMF amounts to 44,000 million dollars.

The Argentine economy is in trouble, with year-on-year inflation of more than 110% and poverty of 40%, according to the official statistical institute Indec, although activity is in its third year of growth, with a rise of 1.3% in the first quarter compared to the same period of the previous year.

Within the framework of the negotiations with the Fund, a team “headed by (the head of economic portfolio advisers) Leonardo Madcur and (the deputy minister) Gabriel Rubinstein travels to the United States early next week,” the Ministry said.

The Minister of Economy and presidential candidate for the ruling Peronism, Sergio Massa, declared this week that “they are trying to settle the discussion of the next semester, or two quarters, with the IMF and, in the next few hours, they will know the program with the organism”.

For its part, the IMF affirmed that it “will continue to advance in its joint work (with Argentina) in the coming days, with the aim of reaching an agreement on the fifth review of the” credit program.

“Technical discussions continue on a package of policies to safeguard economic stability, in the context of a challenging situation, partly affected by the historic drought” that hit the South American country, admitted the IMF spokesperson.

According to the Argentine authorities, the drought meant a loss of income of about 20,000 million dollars.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

