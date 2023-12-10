Argentina: Ruled by the right wing – NPLA

Photo: Ilan Berkenwald by

flickr cc ( CC BY-SA 2.0 Deed)

Argentina has a new president. Since the beginning of December 2023, right-wing extremist Javier Milei has ruled the country, which is known for its progressive confrontation with dictatorship, strong unions and a militant feminist movement. The shooting star Milei was completely unknown to many recently, but now he caused a political earthquake in Argentina. Christian Rollmann investigated the question of how it came about that the ultra-right capitalist was able to get 56 percent of the votes.

Share this: Facebook

X

