Argentina: “Up with the wiphalas, down with constitutional reform”

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

WhatsApp

Email

Photo: Vera Bolkovic via wikimedia commons, CC BY-SA 2.0

(San Salvador de Jujuy, June 16, 2023, HON).- The governor of Jujuy, Gerardo Morales, managed to pass his constitutional reform in a hurry – with the unanimous support of the radicals and Peronists and the resignation of the members of the Frente de Izquierda (Left Front).

Constitutional change apart from democratic processes

The people of Jujuy largely opposed the constitutional reform because it strengthens the governor’s powers, restricts and criminalizes social protest, and allows the advance of private property into indigenous lands. Furthermore, there was no democratic and participatory process to amend the constitution beforehand.

The reform was carried out against the background of strikes by the teachers’ and state unions, as well as the “Tercer Malón de la Paz” of the indigenous communities who, since Wednesday last week, with their Whipalas [eine Whipala ist ein quadratisches Emblem, das häufig als Flagge verwendet wird, um einige indigene Völker der Anden zu repräsentieren] aus The Yungas [tropische Höhenzone beiderseits der Anden]in Puna [Höhengrassteppe in den Anden] and Los Salares [Salzwüsten in den Anden] arrived and arrived in the capital of Jujuy last Friday.

Ongoing protests despite restrictions

Morales, who chaired the Constituent Assembly, obtained general approval to amend 66 of the 212 articles of the provincial constitution. These changes give the provincial government more discretion in the future in managing commons like lithium, which has already been declared a “strategic resource.”

The swift passage of the reform, undertaken ahead of the government’s proposed agenda, can be seen as a political strategy to quell the protests. After the first week of protests, Morales signed Decree No. 8464, published last Friday, which fines and criminalizes social protests. On Wednesday, June 14, 2023, he announced the decision to lift the measure at a press conference, but this did not change the attitude of the people of Jujuy to protest.

Disregard for national fundamental rights

The constitutional amendments – without participatory debate or societal agreement (apart from the election of convention members in last May’s provincial elections) – will not only deepen obvious social and economic inequalities in favor of the political and corporate class, but also fundamental rights enshrined in the national constitution disregard

For example, the constitutional amendment disregards the right to indigenous land and the right to early and comprehensive information. Furthermore, the criminalization of social protest – in the article which states “the express prohibition of total road blockades and road closures and all other interference with the right of free movement” – violates Argentina’s constitution. The newly enacted Article 36 on “the right to private property” would also settle any conflict over land in favor of corporations. And all this in one province where the surveying of indigenous areas and the transfer of property rights to the indigenous communities are already blocked.

Third Peace Raid

Since the strike began in the province, indigenous communities have planned joint actions to show their opposition to the reform. These eventually led to a “Tercer Malón de Paz”. The name is intended to commemorate the two historic marches undertaken by the Jujuy indigenous communities in 1946 and 2006 to claim their right to land.

The communities at the “Tercer Malón de Paz” came from Las Yungas, La Pula and Las Salinas to join their voices in a common demand: “No to reform!” and “Up with the Whipalas, down with reform!”. They joined the call of the teachers who demanded: “Up with the salaries, down with the reform!”. Local people’s voices against the constitutional amendment came from across the province.

Pozo Colorado: “This is our wealth, this is our place”

Erica Chañari is the President of the “Pozo Colorado” community, located along with other communities in the Salinas Grandes and Laguna Guayatayoc area. The community works in the salt flats in close connection with the tourism in their area. For Erica, this constitutional reform is no coincidence and is directly related to the increased global demand for lithium in recent years.

“2019 saw the first attempt to advance lithium exploration at Las Salinas. We quickly resisted it because we weren’t informed and because we don’t want it. The governor never approached us and since then he has begun to shut down mobilizations against these projects. From that moment on, it all built up. What he is already doing in the individual areas, he has expanded with the change in the provincial constitution,” says Chañari.

The situation is very serious for the President of the Municipality of Pozo Colorado, because: “We have less and less protection for our rights and territories. Many people voted for him (Morales) without knowing what this reform means because we were not informed”. Life is defended in Las Salinas: “Our quality of life is defended, it is about the air and the water. This is our wealth, as our ancestors taught us, this is our place and we protect it.”

Omaguaca Community: “We Will Lose Our Water”

Mercedes Maidana, an indigenous teacher from the Omaguaca Indigenous community, and like-minded people from the Kolla Indigenous community demonstrated in the city of Humahuaca to protest the working conditions of her profession and constitutional reform. “Because we are not lawyers, we do not know what this reform means in its application, because there was no consultation or information,” denounced the teacher.

However, she is aware of her rights and defends them: “ILO Convention 169, which has constitutional status and must be adapted at national level, requires prior free and full information and consultation, and that has not happened. We want to denounce this situation because we have national rights that allow us to do so. Otherwise it is just an empty claim to be a ‘subject of law’”.

For the teacher, this explicit change is very serious: “Jujuy is a mining region and this could mean that the entire production and the way of life of the population will be changed”. She added: “The worst thing is that we’re going to lose our water, and not just the communities, we’re all going to lose it.”

Caspalá Kolla Community: “It hurts to be mistreated”

Lucía and César Apaza are from the Kolla community in the city of Caspalá, in the department [argentinischer Verwaltungsbezirk] Valle Grande. Last Monday they marched to San Salvador de Jujuy to protest against the constitution and draw attention to the special situation of their people. “We support the teachers, but we also support the protests against the constitutional reform because what they (the government) are doing is unfair,” said Lucía, warning of the dangers of implementing the constitutional change: “In our village, the Expropriation of our territory has taken place and we have a lot of problems to even be respected”.

César explained that they are meeting with different municipalities to stop the reform, “because all our country, all the municipalities and the entire population of Jujuy will be affected by this change. We can no longer live with this tyranny.”

“We raise our voices so that they listen to us,” assured César. For the member of the Kolla community, the reform means the abolition of all guarantees and the possibility of living in peace. “It is not possible with In addition to countries in Africa, Asia and Eastern Europe/Russia, countries in Latin America are also affected by land seizure (or land grabbing), especially Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador and Argentina. Private investors from industrialized and emerging countries and state actors secure large agricultural areas in developing countries through so-called foreign direct investments and by means of long-term lease or purchase agreements. Food or energy crops for export are primarily cultivated there, which serve to secure food and energy for the investor countries. More than ever, the soil as a production factor is under pressure from various usage interests – sustained population growth, urbanization and the associated progressive sealing of land as well as climate change, desertification and large-scale erosion increase the demand and price of soil and the associated natural resources.

” href=” data-gt-translate-attributes=”[{“attribute=””>ConquestandoppressionWeliveaquietsimplelifeWelivefromouragricultureourcattlebreedingandourhandicraftsIthurtsthattheymistreatusithurtsthattheytreatuslikethisnotonlyinmycityinmymunicipalitybutalsointhewholeJujuyProvince”[{“attribute=””>LandnahmeundUnterdrückungzulebenWirlebeneinruhigeseinfachesLebenWirlebenvonunsererLandwirtschaftunsererViehzuchtundunseremKunsthandwerkEstutwehdasssieunsmisshandelnestutwehdasssieunssobehandelnnichtnurinmeinerStadtinmeinerGemeindesondernauchinderganzenProvinzJujuy“

Chalala Municipality: “We want to defend community life”

Sara Choquevilca is a member of the indigenous community of Chalala, a village two kilometers from Purmamarca. Sara Choquevilca explained that the Chalala community considers the reform illegal: “There was no participatory process, we denounce the lack of consultation and consent of the indigenous communities that make up this province”. In the specific case of Chalala Municipality, Sara explained that for more than two years, she has been fighting a specific conflict over municipal lands, in which “the government is ignoring the municipality’s rights to its common property, which has lawfully existed for twenty years.”

With increasing real estate and tourism speculation in the Quebrada de Humahuaca, access to land is becoming impossible: “Our lands are valued at millions of dollars, making it impossible for people to acquire them through traditional means”. And he added: “By regaining inheritance rights, residents can reclaim their land and settle on it. This is how the indigenous community was born, which brings together 102 families and works mostly in the tourism sector in Purmamarca, a world-renowned tourist region”.

“The families have the right to own their land and to live on it with dignity. Today, many families face restrictions on access to water and electricity services because the provincial state does not recognize community property rights and threatens to evict families from the community.”

For him, the risks of the reform also arise from this context: “We know that our rights will be severely restricted. We know of the mineral wealth near Purmamarca, the lithium in Las Salinas. And we also know that private companies have an interest in monopolizing these mineral resources. We want to defend local life in the community in Purmamarca. We want to continue to protect the landscape, nature and tourism in the future.”

“Up the Wiphalas, Down the Constitutional Reform” by News Pool Latin America is licensed to Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0 international.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

