The governments and soccer federations of Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay and Chile launched on Tuesday in Buenos Aires the official candidacy to host the 2030 World Cup, a year that will coincide with the centenary of the first World Cup in Montevideo.

“We are convinced that FIFA has the obligation to honor (with the granting of the headquarters in 2024) the memory of those who organized the first World Cup,” said the president of Conmebol, Alejandro Domínguez, in an act on the grounds of the Argentine Football Association (AFA), in Ezeiza, 20 km south of the capital.

Uruguay was the first world champion, with a 4-2 victory over Argentina in the final at the then brand new Centenario stadium in Montevideo. Argentina is the last champion, beating France (3-3 draw and 4-2 on penalties) in the Qatar-2022 final.

It may interest you: Brazil and Uruguay, first classified to the U-20 World Cup

Other candidates listed in the race for the organization of the 2030 World Cup are Spain-Portugal (with an invitation to Ukraine), Morocco and Saudi Arabia-Egypt-Greece.

The next world cup will be held in the United States-Mexico-Canada. Of the 32 current participants, the number of competitors from the group stage will be increased to 48.