Argentina: “Where should we go if they throw us out?”

(Buenos Aires, May 21, 2023, ANRed).- Forty-six families with 28 children could end up on the streets if the Buenos Aires government vacates the Hotel Montreal in the Constitución neighborhood as planned. The residents demand a dignified place to stay. The online medium ANRed met the tenants to learn more about their history and resistance.

Collected rent and did nothing

The midday sun is not enough to illuminate the corridors of the three floors and the ground floor of the hotel Montreal to warm in the center of Buenos Aires. Is it the damp walls? Or the broken kitchen windows? The Argentine capital is full of such “family hotels”. Most of them are old buildings that nobody maintains. The hotel Montreal defends itself against the neglect: the families living there have taken on the maintenance themselves – as best they can and with what they have. Many families share the bathroom and kitchen, only a few have their own bathroom. The gas burners that act as a stove no longer have knobs. The toilet bowls are losing water. Also shower fittings are missing, someone must have taken them. In any case, the owners did not procure a replacement. You shower with the water jet from the tap. The cold penetrates through a broken window next to the stove. To go to the kitchen, the residents put on thick coats, as if they wanted to go out into the street. The owners, Miguel and Alejandro Sproviero, haven’t done any repairs for years, despite charging a hefty rent for the tiny rooms. A double bed and a table for two just fit in here, but families of four or five often live here. The city government has now ordered the hotel to be evacuated. The reason for this is that the owners have not paid property tax for over 30 years. Should there really be an eviction, the 46 families with 28 minors would be left without a home.

A home for people with very little money

Unlike tourist hotels live in Montreal especially people who keep their heads above water with precarious work, odd jobs and social welfare. None of the residents have an official job. Many are immigrants from other provinces of Argentina hoping to find work in the capital, or immigrants from Paraguay, Peru and Senegal. So does Mariela Morel, who came from Paraguay 20 years ago. Into the Montreal drew her two years ago. After their separation, she needed a new apartment. Mariela pays the equivalent of almost 100 euros per month. She shares the bathroom with three families. Her only steady income is unemployment benefits, but that’s not enough to live on. Every day she always has to earn something to make it to the end of the month. Her son Emanuel lives in the hotel with his partner, his 13-year-old daughter and his baby Montreal. “I’ve been fighting every day for four years since I’ve lived here. I do odd jobs and receive unemployment benefits, but some months I still can’t make ends meet. I fixed some of the walls in our apartment because all the humidity was not good for my baby. The owners never paid me for these repairs,” says Emanuel.

neighborly organizing

Silvia lives with her two sons in room 28 on the second floor. The family came to the hotel three years ago in search of better living conditions. They had to leave their homeland due to the pandemic. “There are two gas burners here that all the families on the second floor use. So if we want to cook, we have to stand in line, sometimes until midnight. We organize ourselves to keep the whole hotel clean and disinfected. I share the bathroom with four other families,” says Silvia. The 42-year-old is currently unemployed. She is urgently looking for a new job, but her asthma and thyroid disease make finding a job difficult. “For a long time I worked as a cook in a canteen – for a pittance. Today I’m one of the many queuing for a plate of food for the children. Sometimes 14 days go by without me having any cash. Thank God people from the church are helping me with donations. And my doctor also supports me a lot with medication.” Silvia pays around 140 euros for her apartment.

„It’s so unfair what’s happening to us here!”

“The man in room 35 is a bit confused and forgetting things. We warned him not to pay rent in May because if there is an eviction order then the hotel can’t charge rent. The next day the hotel manager came and knocked on his door. She told him that if he didn’t pay the rent they would throw him out. She not only took money from him for the rent, but also for electricity and television. The owners don’t pay any electricity at all – we do it ourselves, we need light and so on. She did the same with a downstairs woman who has a disabled daughter. The woman didn’t know anything about the eviction, and when she found out about it, she wanted her money back, but the manager didn’t give it back to her,” says Silvia.

28-year-old Jaqueline is fairly new to the house. She has been living in a room with her partner and their seven- and three-year-old daughters since February. The manager rented it to her in a completely irregular way – because the city government had informed the management about the planned eviction several months earlier. Jaqueline and her partner regularly take odd jobs at the nearby flea market in Patricios Park. “We are very concerned. It is very difficult to find a place to rent when you have children.”

Ema Lopez is 40 years old. She has been living in the hotel with her two children since 2019 Montreal. Her eight-year-old daughter is mentally handicapped, so she receives state housing benefit. The family lives from the soup kitchens because their income is not sufficient. “We are really mad at the city administration! You never answered us. Seniors and almost 30 children live here, four of them with disabilities. When I went to the Citizens’ Registration Office, I came out crying. It’s so unfair what’s happening to us here! We’ve never stayed here for free. We always had to pay the rent ourselves, I still have all the bills. And now they just want to kick us out!”

“I’m afraid that I’ll end up on the street,” says Raúl. He has lived in the hotel for seven years Montreal. “My eyes are very poor and I have liver problems. I’m being treated there too. I keep my head above water with my pension. Where should I go then?” asks the 64-year-old.

Large scale fraud

None of the room doors have a security lock. Because there is no control over who goes in and out of the hotel, the many tenants had to buy their own locks and chains. For a long time, Miriam Estela Escurra, manager of the hotel, made sure that the numerous notices from the Ministry of Finance about the eviction of the hotel did not reach the residents. That way she could continue to charge the rent for the small, damp rooms with shared bathrooms and shared kitchens. That only ended when a tenant accidentally found one of the notices before it reached the manager. This is how the 46 families learned that an eviction order without a planned extension was threatened for the end of May. And they learned of the immense Debts of the hotel, which the owners have not paid off for years, although they regularly take rent from all residents. When the neighbors decided to collectively refuse to pay rent in May, the manager sought out the weakest in her community. Mariela was one of the first to hear about the eviction. She alerted the other families. The residents are currently waiting for the answer from the city of Buenos Aires, which will never come. Meanwhile, the manager continues to illegally collect the rent: “She threatens the elders that they will end up on the street. She says we just made that thing up with the eviction. The owner never showed up. At the Citizens’ Registration Office, they advised me to report the manager,” explains Mariela.

„We don’t want any gifts or alms!”

And what solution is the government proposing? “They only offer us housing benefit, but that doesn’t solve the problem. What we want is a worthy place to live. We don’t want the state to give us money, we want our children to have a roof over their heads that we can afford. We are willing to pay for a dignified place to live every month, we are used to getting money in one way or another,” Mariela assures. The deadline for the eviction was set for May 23 at 9 a.m. 46 families are now in resistance, together with tenants’ associations and various social organizations. Fear and insecurity accompany the residents every day. But they are organized and meet to plan the resistance and fight back against homelessness. They don’t want gifts or charity, they want dignified housing that they can pay for with their income.

Translation: Patricia Haensel



“Where should we go if they throw us out?” von News Pool Latin America is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0 international.