Buenos Aires, Mar 4 (EFE).- The Argentine Economy Minister, Sergio Massa, announced this Saturday that from April the wine sector will be able to export at a more convenient exchange rate than the official one, a measure that seeks to add monetary reserves by encouraging exports from a sector punished by climatic adversities.

“There will be a mechanism for what all regional economies are, starting with viticulture, to recover export competitiveness, recover markets and help consolidate Argentina’s reserves,” Massa said at a meeting organized by the Argentine Vitivinícola Corporation.

The minister pointed out that this mechanism will be in force from April 1, in addition to the fact that it will be similar to other exchange systems that the Argentine government applied last year to encourage the entry of foreign currency from exports from sectors such as agriculture or knowledge industries.

The best-known case is that of the so-called “soybean dollar”, which last year, for a few months, allowed grains to be exported at a higher exchange rate than the official price, a mechanism that helped Argentina increase foreign currency inflows and thus comply with the demanding goals of accumulation of monetary reserves committed to the International Monetary Fund.

The implementation of this mechanism for wine exports and other aid for the sector, announced this Saturday by Massa, also seeks to contain an industry hit by severe drought, frost and hail.

“The weather is punishing us and more and more frequently,” lamented Massa, who specified that the volume of wine production this year will be 21% lower than that of 2022 and will be 24% below the average of the last 10 years.

According to data from the Fundación Agropecuaria para el Desarrollo de Argentina, the South American country is the tenth largest world exporter of still wines and musts, with exports that last year totaled 997.4 million dollars (4% less than in 2021). ) and income for the Treasury from export rights for 42.4 million dollars. EFE (I)