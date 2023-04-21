Argentina: Without land there is no life

Facebook

When the land dispute with multinational forestry company Arauco in Puerto Piray arose in 2000, Argentina was in the midst of a deep crisis.

But the economic crisis was not the only one. In Misiones, residents were also affected by forestry. We spoke to Miriam Samudio, who tells us how, in the midst of the crisis, they managed to organize and fight successfully for their country.

We invite you to visit their website, where you can also find the Spanish version of this podcast :

Without land there is no life by News Pool Latin America is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0 international.