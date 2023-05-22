Argentina’s Economy Minister rejects opposition dollarization proposal

The Argentine Economy Minister, Sergio Massa, questioned and rejected on May 19 the proposal to dollarize the country by sectors of the local opposition before the upcoming presidential elections.

Before representatives of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) that participated in the launch of the “Crear” credit line during a Banco Nación event in the city of Buenos Aires, Massa indicated that industry and the local economy have a 40% incidence of the dollar in its production, for intermediate goods and for finished goods that are part of the value chain.

In this regard, he mentioned that two models are at stake in the South American country, referring to a “development model” and another of “financial speculation.”

During the act, Massa pointed out that it is a choice regarding a country model in which there is a debate and a permanent tension between the economy associated with the generation of value, industrial development, job creation, versus the economy associated to speculation and also to the fictitious generation of value based on the search for profitability in financial instruments.

He also added that those who want work, development, added value, the ability to compete against the world, have the obligation to defend their production capacity using exchange competitiveness.

In Massa’s version, with this type of proposal, labor rights, union rights and the productive capacity of small and medium-sized companies are also at stake.