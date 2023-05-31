Argentine government defends itself from criticism of Fernández-Maduro meeting

The government of Argentina defended itself on Wednesday against criticism from the opposition to meeting between President Alberto Fernández and Nicolás Maduro, in the context of the summit of South American heads of state in Brazil.

“They stayed with the world of (the former interim president of Venezuela Juan) Guaidó and (the former president of the United States, Donald) Trump. That world is over,” said Argentine Foreign Minister Santiago Cafiero, in a dialogue with Radio 10.

The minister said that the approach to the Venezuelan situation failed that promoted “exclusion and unilateral sanctions” and added that now is the negotiation.

The Argentine president met this Tuesday with his Venezuelan counterpart in Brazil, on the sidelines of the South American summit promoted by the Brazilian Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

Fernández asked Maduro for Venezuela to rejoin international organizations, including the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights.

A bilateral meeting that the main representatives of the Argentine opposition condemned through messages on their social networks.

feeling of shame

The mayor of Buenos Aires, Horacio Rodriguez Larretapresidential candidate for the Together for Change coalition, stated feel ashamed for the meeting of Fernández and Maduro, while stressing his commitment to democracy and his “solidarity” with “all the victims” of dictatorships in Latin America.

Thank you so much, @horaciolarreta. We must raise the flags of democracy and human rights, which this government has trampled on. Always with the victims, never with the oppressors. — Elisa Trotta Gamus (@EliTrotta) May 30, 2023

Patricia Bullrich, former Security Minister of former President Mauricio Macri (2015-2019) and also a presidential candidate for Together for Change, stated: “Always on the wrong side of history. With me this ends”.

Always on the wrong side of history. With me this ends. pic.twitter.com/KezBBpIRT9 — Patricia Bullrich (@PatoBullrich) May 30, 2023

Cafiero indicated that while the Argentine Foreign Ministry has worked on a “road map for an electoral political solution next year in Venezuela,” the opposition prefers to “make a tweet” to stay with a headline.

“The idea they have of selective multilateralism is not practiced by any country,” said the foreign minister.

And he recalled the countries that have an ambassador in Venezuela, mentioning France, Portugal, Spain, Mexico, Uruguay, while Ecuador is “on the eve” of rebuilding relations with its neighbor and Paraguay has already announced that it will move in the same direction.

According to a statement released by the Argentine government, Fernández highlighted in the meeting with his peers in Brazil Argentina’s support for dialogue among the Venezuelans themselves for the search for a political solution that guarantees the full validity of democracy and respect for rights. human rights and contribute to the recovery of the economy and the well-being of its people.

