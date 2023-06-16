Argentine judge orders the arrest of four Lebanese for attack on a Jewish center in 1994

An Argentine judge has ordered the arrest of four Lebanese for their alleged collaboration in the 1994 bombing of a Jewish center in Buenos Aires, Argentina, which killed 85 people.

Federal judge Daniel Rafecas ordered “the national and international arrests” of the suspects in order for them to be investigated in the framework of the case for the attack on the Argentine Israeli Mutual Association (AMIA), in a resolution to which The Associated Press had access Thursday.

The magistrate pointed out in his measure that the belonging and/or cooperation of the defendants with the Hezbollah armed group is “sufficiently accredited” which, according to previous investigations by the Argentine courts, would have attacked the Jewish center following the directives of the then government of Iran.

For its part, that country denies any involvement in the act, for which no one has been detained and convicted.

According to Rafecas’ resolution, the arrest warrants are for Hussein Mounir Mouzannar, with a Paraguayan identity card and who could be residing in Ciudad del Este (Paraguay) or Foz de Iguazú (Brazil), and Alí Hussein Abdallah, a naturalized Brazilian and holder of several Paraguayan passports. They also include Abdallah Salman, who would reside in Beirut, and Farouk Abdul Hay Omairi, a naturalized Brazilian whose last known address is in Foz do Iguazú.

The judge addressed his resolution to the Interpol Department of the Argentine Federal Police to “request extradition in order to bring the defendants to trial, who have been summoned to exercise their right to defense and give a statement.”

The four suspects would have collaborated with the Lebanese Samuel Salman El Reda in the attack that was perpetrated with a truck loaded with explosives and said cooperation would have occurred on the tripartite border formed by Argentina, Brazil and Paraguay.

In 2009, the Argentine justice system requested the capture of El Reda, designated as the person in charge of coordinating the arrival in the country of the operational group involved in the attack and the development of logistics operations, recalled the judicial resolution.

El Reda would have been one of the most responsible at the local level in the preparation and consummation of the attack with the support of operational groups belonging to Hezbollah.

Due to the attack, international arrest warrants were already weighing for five Iranians who at that time held positions in the Iranian government or in that country’s embassy in Buenos Aires and for a Lebanese designated as head of Hezbollah’s Foreign Security Service.