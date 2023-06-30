Home » Argentine justice dismantles a gang that falsified evidence in trials against humanity
Argentine justice dismantles a gang that falsified evidence in trials against humanity

The criminals took advantage of one of the greatest tragedies in the history of the South American country.

The Ministry of Justice and Human Rights of Argentina revealed the prosecution of five people who participated in a criminal organization that falsified evidence in trials for crimes against humanity, committed during the last military dictatorship (1976-1983).

Also, also they were involved in files of claims for reparation laws that allow the relatives of the tens of thousands of kidnapped, tortured and disappeared people to receive financial compensation from the State.

According to the agency’s statement, Adrián Martínez Moreira was prosecuted as an organizer of the illicit association and for other crimes such as false testimony, scam and fraud to the public administration in 62 events.

His alleged accomplices, Omar Enrique Ramón García, Leticia Concepción Gaete, Nicole Carolina Garrido Piis and Susana Claudia Feldman, were prosecuted as members of the illicit association.

“In the case, different acts carried out by the organization with the aim of obtaining economic benefits were investigated,” said the Ministry.

The maneuver, the portfolio added, consisted of making complaints based on false evidence, presented in the courts that process legal cases for crimes against humanity and in the files related to the collection of compensation for serious human rights violations.

“The National Secretariat for Human Rights appeared as a complainant in this case in August 2021, after gathering information about these fraudulent maneuvers in judicial and administrative files that sought to affect the work of the Department of Reparatory Policy Management of the Secretariat. already victims who legitimately seek compensation from the State“, he explained.

In this way, the ministry added, it seeks to actively promote this process to obtain a judicial resolution that allows clarity and transparency regarding these events, since they have had an impact on the victims and on the normal administration of justice.

See also  Wendy's Experiments with Chatbot Operator for Drive-Thru Service From CoinTelegraph

Human rights organizations agree that during the Argentine dictatorship there were at least 30,000 disappeared.

Since the justice processes were able to advance in 2007, more than 1,000 soldiers of all ranks have been sentenced, as well as police officers, priests and civilians who participated in the massive crimes committed in clandestine detention centers.

