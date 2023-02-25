‘The three travelers’, artists from Buenos Aires, Argentina, took out their guitars and left their luggage on the cobblestones of the Callejón del Correo in Santa Marta this Friday to offer an outdoor musical show in exchange for some tips.

Citizens who pass through the busy and tourist sector of the Historic Center of Santa Marta at the beginning of the evening listen to some songs performed by Andrés Cónsole and Maximiliano Ruiz, while Sebastián remains at their side offering handicrafts.

“We have been traveling through South America for six months. We have passed through Bolivia, Peru and Ecuador. We got to know Santa Marta, which was one of the key points on the tour of Colombia. We have been in Palomino, in Taganga, expressed Andrés Cónsole in an interview with EL INFORMADOR”.

For his part, Maximiliano Ruiz says that they work “with music, with crafts, we do all kinds of street art at traffic lights, in restaurants, in bars, wherever possible”.

Andrés added that “Santa Marta is a beauty. We had seen the city through photos, but all expectations have been exceeded. I would tell everyone to enjoy Colombia a lot and to value this beautiful land a lot,” he said.

The Callejón del Correo is a magical sector of the Historical Center in which the colors, the lights, the restaurant tables and the art adorn the atmosphere, especially when it is the weekend.

