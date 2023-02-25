Home News Argentine musicians add atmosphere at the beginning of the ‘fincho’ in the Callejón del Correo
News

Argentine musicians add atmosphere at the beginning of the ‘fincho’ in the Callejón del Correo

by admin
Argentine musicians add atmosphere at the beginning of the ‘fincho’ in the Callejón del Correo

‘The three travelers’, artists from Buenos Aires, Argentina, took out their guitars and left their luggage on the cobblestones of the Callejón del Correo in Santa Marta this Friday to offer an outdoor musical show in exchange for some tips.

Citizens who pass through the busy and tourist sector of the Historic Center of Santa Marta at the beginning of the evening listen to some songs performed by Andrés Cónsole and Maximiliano Ruiz, while Sebastián remains at their side offering handicrafts.

It might interest you: “Santa Marta needs District leadership to revitalize the Historic Center”

“We have been traveling through South America for six months. We have passed through Bolivia, Peru and Ecuador. We got to know Santa Marta, which was one of the key points on the tour of Colombia. We have been in Palomino, in Taganga, expressed Andrés Cónsole in an interview with EL INFORMADOR”.

For his part, Maximiliano Ruiz says that they work “with music, with crafts, we do all kinds of street art at traffic lights, in restaurants, in bars, wherever possible”.

Andrés added that “Santa Marta is a beauty. We had seen the city through photos, but all expectations have been exceeded. I would tell everyone to enjoy Colombia a lot and to value this beautiful land a lot,” he said.

The Callejón del Correo is a magical sector of the Historical Center in which the colors, the lights, the restaurant tables and the art adorn the atmosphere, especially when it is the weekend.

You may be interested: The art of being a Bartender is priceless: this work has unique experiences

See also  Jiangxi Provincial Health Commission Notice Announcement on the Epidemic Situation of Novel Coronavirus Pneumonia in Jiangxi Province from 0-24:00 on January 22, 2022

You may also like

Municipality of Naples – CittàComune, tell Naples in...

The ostentatious gender reveal that Andrea Valdiri prepared

Wang Weizhong presided over the provincial government party...

Construction of the Parque de la Vida began...

The deliberative wave grows, the support of Formez...

Karol G presents “Tomorrow will be beautiful”

Sisbén in Dosquebradas will attend by pick and...

Cybersecurity, Consip puts 225 million on the plate...

Charges against the former mayor of Acevedo for...

Consumers, greater protection against incorrect practices and unfair...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy