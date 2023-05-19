Argentine President Alberto Tensions between the two sides have intensified after Alberto Fernandez and demonstrators protested against austerity measures by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in the capital Buenos Aires on the 18th.

Argentina is currently facing inflation of nearly 109 percent and its dollar reserves are drying up, Reuters reported.

Thousands of Argentines took to the streets of Buenos Aires to protest the dire economic situation and the actions of the International Monetary Fund, which many blame for exacerbating Argentina’s worst economic crisis in two decades with austerity measures.

Argentina, a major South American grain producer, has had a strained relationship with the International Monetary Fund, which under conservative former President Mauricio Macri agreed in 2018 to a $57 billion plan to avert Argentina’s financial crisis. financial crisis. But the plan fell through and was replaced by a new $44 billion deal last year.

However, a severe drought has hit Argentina’s grain exports hard, affecting the country’s largest source of dollar foreign exchange and forcing the two sides to return to the negotiating table to revise last year’s agreement. Argentina wants faster access to IMF grants and looser economic targets.

Alberto. “This is not just a debt problem, it’s a crime,” Fernandez wrote on social media Twitter (Twitter) on the 18th. He cited a new government audit report that concluded that the original agreement lacked due diligence. impact assessment studies and have not been addressed through proper legislative channels.

Alberto. Fernandez, who criticized the original agreement, is now calling for a full legal investigation.

“We are concerned about the IMF’s interference in Argentina’s internal affairs,” said Norma Morales, who took to the streets to protest. She argued that government subsidies are essential, especially as the poverty rate has risen to about 40 percent. (Translator: Ji Jinling / Verified manuscript: Zeng Yixuan) 1120519

