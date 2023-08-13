Argentines voted in primaries without a clear favorite for the presidential

IN THE MIDDLE After an economic crisis and with a dose of skepticism, Argentines voted this Sunday in primary elections to define their candidates for the presidential elections in October, an uncertain process in which the polls still do not show a favorite to succeed Alberto Fernández.

The official alliance Unión por la Patria (Peronism) aligned itself with the nomination of the Minister of Economy, Sergio Massa, a 51-year-old lawyer who cultivates good relations with the actors in power, be it businessmen, unions or the International Monetary Fund.

In an almost testimonial way, he is challenged by Juan Grabois, a leader of social movements close to Pope Francis who claims to reflect the left wing of Peronism.

In the opposition coalition Juntos por el Cambio (center-right) a real struggle is taking place between the mayor of Buenos Aires, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta (57 years old), and the former Minister of Security Patricia Bullrich (67), two figures between moderation and the intransigence that throughout the campaign have exalted their differences.

“It is an open-ended election and that result will define the new electoral scenario. Rodríguez Larreta attracts a non-politicized voter, Patricia Bullrich is the opposite,” political scientist Carlos Fara told AFP.

After years immersed in polarization, which they baptized “crack”, for Argentines this election will be the first without former presidents Cristina Kirchner and Mauricio Macri, tutelary figures of the ruling party and the opposition.

The event took place from 08:00 local time (11:00 GMT) to 18:00 (21:00 GMT). In the city of Buenos Aires, where electronic voting is used, technical problems delayed voting.

More to the right

As a novel phenomenon appears the libertarian and far-right Javier Milei, a 52-year-old economist who intends to establish himself as the third national force with an aggressive discourse against what he calls the “political caste.”

Facundo Cardozo, a 27-year-old sales executive, thinks that things are going so badly that Milei’s proposal is the best. “You have to break what is assembled and then put the pieces together again and start over.”

In the 2021 legislative elections, his first election, Milei’s La Libertad Avanza party was the third party with the most votes in the city of Buenos Aires, with 17%.

Milei “reflects the disenchantment that has caused many voters to disbelieve in political parties,” said Juan Negri, professor of Political Science at the Torcuato di Tella University.

“After the failure of the government of Mauricio Macri (2015-2019) many have turned towards a more radical right,” Negri said.

For analysts, the frustration of the electorate with both the Juntos por el Cambio government and the current Peronist government make this the most uncertain election in recent times.

The candidates

Sergio Massa

A 51-year-old lawyer, Sergio Massa assumed the Ministry of Economy a year ago, at one of the worst moments of the prolonged Argentine crisis. Smiling and elegant, he has the ability to present difficulties as achievements, at least among his followers.

“He came to bring order to the Ministry. It was a daunting task,” Peronist leader Jorge Ferraresi told AFP. Despite the fact that inflation (115% year-on-year) and poverty (40%) are at historical peaks, the vice president, Cristina Kirchner, praised him: “Sergio, you took over at a very difficult, very complex moment. You didn’t wrinkle, you were forward and that’s always good,” said the leader of the Unión por la Patria government coalition.

A man of ambitions, Massa has made and broken political alliances. In 2013, he created the Frente Renovador, a centrist party as an alternative to Kirchner, whom he had accompanied as chief of staff between 2008 and 2009.

“He has a strength: he is a person who is very close to the circle of power in politics, the media and businessmen,” the political scientist Paola Zuban described him.

Juan Grabois

Figure of the social movements, with his postulation Juan Grabois challenges the unity of Peronism around Massa.

Lawyer, sociologist, teacher, writer, editor and amateur pianist, this 40-year-old man, close to Pope Francis, wants to represent the sectors furthest to the left within Unión por la Patria.

Although the polls do not even remotely give him the possibility of getting the official candidacy, this electoral process launched him into partisan politics, after two decades dedicated to the organization of the popular economy.

horace rodriguez

Moderate, with a methodical character and a reluctant speaker, the right-winger Horacio Rodríguez Larreta presents himself as a “doer.” A 57-year-old economist, he is co-founder with former President Mauricio Macri of the Republican Proposal (PRO) party and represents the most dialogue-oriented wing of the opposition alliance Together for Change. Before him, he was part of various governments, including those of Carlos Menem (1989-1999), a liberal Peronist, and Fernando de la Rúa (1999-2001).

His figure grew in the shadow of Macri, who was chief of staff in the mayor’s office. But he gradually distanced himself until in February he formalized his presidential aspiration without waiting for the former president’s decision.

He grew up in a home where politics was present. His father, named Horacio, like him, participated in the government of Arturo Frondizi (1958-1962). In 1977 he was kidnapped by the dictatorship and released 10 days later.

Patricia Bullrich

Aged 67 and involved in politics since adolescence, when she was a member of the Peronist Youth in the turbulent 1970s, in full activity of the Montoneros guerrilla, Patricia Bullrich offers herself as the heavy hand without half measures for a country in crisis. “It’s all or it’s nothing,” she cries out in her commercials.

The history of his family is linked to that of Argentina. His great-grandfather Honorio Pueyrredón was a prominent radical (Social Democratic) leader, the Bullrichs had the most important cattle auction house in Buenos Aires in the 19th century. His brother-in-law Rodolfo Galimberti was an important leader of the Montoneros. And his cousin Fabiana Cantilo is a leading figure of national rock.

Javier Miley

“The caste is afraid.” “Long live freedom, damn it!” cries the economist Javier Milei, 52, a libertarian and ultra-right legislator who has shaken the Argentine political scene.

With proposals that range from eliminating the Central Bank to allowing the free sale of human organs, Milei is followed in her campaign rallies mainly by young men who are jaded or indignant with what he defines as the “political caste.”

The love for his mastiff dogs and the very close relationship with his sister Karina conform, according to his own statements, his most immediate affective circle.

In the 2021 legislative elections, his first election, his Libertad Avanza party was the third party with the most votes in the city of Buenos Aires, with 17%.

But in recent weeks, his figure has been tarnished by complaints from former collaborators.

The economic crisis

Although they have almost always lived in an economy in crisis, Argentines are currently suffering the worst indicators in 30 years: interannual inflation is 115%, one of the highest in the world, poverty reaches 40% of the population of more than 45 million people, and the local currency, the peso, is devaluing at an increasingly rapid rate (17% in the last month).

“I want the next government to encourage young people to stay in the country. Argentina is a very beautiful country, but we must recover the values ​​of education and work,” said Mariana López, a 45-year-old nutritionist who went to vote with her 8 year old daughter.

Argentina is the third largest economy in Latin America and a major world exporter of food. At the same time, it has to comply with an agreement for US$ 44,000 million with the International Monetary Fund.

“Argentina has been in economic decline for more than 10 years, in a crisis that is slowly worsening. There is a growing disaffection of the electorate in a country that had clear political identities. This year’s election is a key one due to the need of the voters for a change, but also for the politicians to change,” Negri said.

In these elections, more than 35 million people are eligible to vote, who will also elect the candidates for the partial legislative elections that renew part of Congress, for the mayoralty of the capital and for the governorship of the province of Buenos Aires.

