Home News Argentinien: Kilombo calls me – For the reopening of the Cultural Center
News

Argentinien: Kilombo calls me – For the reopening of the Cultural Center

by admin
Argentinien: Kilombo calls me – For the reopening of the Cultural Center





Cultural Center in Buenos Aires, Photo: Afrocultural Movement

In Argentina, in the City of Buenos Aires, whoever walks through the streets of the Barrio del Tambor (Montserrat), will find an abandoned giant, eroded by time and vandalism. But, that space (CC Defensa) knew how to provide a rich cultural offer to the neighborhood and is an emblematic meeting place for the Afro community of the city.
This center today has been closed and abandoned since the end of 2017 by the city government. For this reason, on Saturday, March 18 from 3:00 p.m. at 500 Defensa Street, the meeting will take place: Kilombo calls me. Where neighborhood organizations and the Afro community will be demonstrating with their art and cultural expressions as the main tool, to ask for the reopening of the Plaza Defensa Cultural Center.

CC BY-SA 4.0 Kilombo calls me – For the reopening of the Cultural Center by News Pool Latin America is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0 international.

See also  Capraia Fiorentina, 59 years old, dies in the fire of his apartment

You may also like

Representative Democracy – breaking latest news

Alleged sexual harasser of a minor captured in...

including evaluation of a GmbH share with strongly...

African, Caribbean and Pacific countries ready to show...

In Risaralda the victims of road accidents increased.

Inntones: The festival on the farm

Press review of Thursday March 16, 2023: The...

started payments for January and February

Kinshasa: an ethics protocol in times of epidemic...

Prosecutor’s Office puts a magnifying glass on the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy