In Argentina, in the City of Buenos Aires, whoever walks through the streets of the Barrio del Tambor (Montserrat), will find an abandoned giant, eroded by time and vandalism. But, that space (CC Defensa) knew how to provide a rich cultural offer to the neighborhood and is an emblematic meeting place for the Afro community of the city.

This center today has been closed and abandoned since the end of 2017 by the city government. For this reason, on Saturday, March 18 from 3:00 p.m. at 500 Defensa Street, the meeting will take place: Kilombo calls me. Where neighborhood organizations and the Afro community will be demonstrating with their art and cultural expressions as the main tool, to ask for the reopening of the Plaza Defensa Cultural Center.

