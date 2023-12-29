Argument over parking space in Antwerp North escalates: two injured after fight, four suspects arrested (Antwerp)

© rr

Antwerp –

The Antwerp police turned out in large numbers on Diepestraat on Wednesday evening after a serious brawl. During an argument over a parking space, two groups attacked each other. Two people were slightly injured, four others were arrested.

Around 10 p.m., the Antwerp police received a report about a major fight in Diepestraat in Antwerp North. “When the police arrived, the situation was very tense. Several of our units arrived on site to get the situation under control,” says Wouter Bruyns, spokesperson for the Antwerp police.

According to our information, it was a fight between a group of Somalis and a group of Afghans. About twenty people were involved. The two attacked each other with sticks and stones. “It all started with an argument over a parking space. The heated argument eventually escalated into a fight.”

“Two people may have received serious blows and were taken to hospital,” Bruyns said. “There is no danger to life. Four people have been arrested for their suspected involvement. Everyone involved has an address or a temporary address in our country.” The tension in the Diepestraat remained palpable for an entire evening, which manifested itself in a cat and mouse game with the police.

It is not the first time that the situation in Antwerp’s Diepestraat has escalated. Traders have been complaining for some time about the presence of drug dealers who reside illegally in our country.

