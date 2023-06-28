Home » Arhuaco prison that would have abused a girl in Pueblo Bello
by admin
With an insurance measure, a member of the Arhuaco community who would have sexually abused a minor in rural area of ​​the municipality of Beautiful Town, Cesar.

The subject must answer for the crime of aggravated violent carnal access in a heterogeneous contest with a violent sexual act, foisted on by the Prosecutor’s Office in the preliminary hearings.

The events occurred on May 20 in a sector known as the ‘Quita Frío’. According to the investigation, the man was traveling in a vehicle on the road that communicates with Valledupar and offered to take the minor to the Battalion headquarters to deliver an order.

The victim would have been taken to an unpopulated area, where, apparently, he beat her and threatened to shoot her if she did not agree to be with him.“, reported the Prosecutor’s Office.

The case was later brought to the attention of the authorities who managed to capture the subject in the village ‘El Socorro’, rural area of ​​Pueblo Bello.

