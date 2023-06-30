Arias contributes fifth medal for Risaralda

Julian Andres Santa

Outstanding continues to be the performance of our Risaraldenses athletes in the Central American and Caribbean Games that take place in El Salvador, where the departmental delegation accumulates five medals, contributing them to the general table of the sum of Colombia that continues to compete hand in hand with Mexico for first place.

Fifth medal in swimming

Swimming was added to the disciplines of gymnastics, weight lifting, rugby and boxing and contributed the fifth medal for Risaralda, this time from the hand of swimmer David Arias by winning the silver medal in the racing modality, in the 100 meters butterfly.

near the gold

David Arias explained step by step the moment towards the medal, where he was close to gold. “The truth was very close, we can say that due to an oversight, due to a small lack of concentration, the gold medal was lost, because I saw myself winning the gold medal, but that’s the way this sport is, still very happy with the result, happy to have won this medal, it was already my last test, I had already competed in the 200 butterfly and had finished fourth”.

Grateful to those who support him

“Achieving the silver in the 100 butterflies I feel that it is a very important result for me, consolidating myself already for the Pan American Games and no, very happy to have achieved this medal for Colombia and grateful to all those who have always supported me like my parents, the Departmental Secretary of Sports, the Municipal Secretary, the League, my friends, my girlfriend and everyone, so I am very happy”, pointed out the swimmer from Risarald.

Jenny won gold in boxing

Continuing with the performance of our team, this was expressed by boxer Jenny Marcela Arias after obtaining the gold medal. “Glory to God, I was the Central American champion, thank you all very much for the support, very happy, very happy with the result, it was known that we had a strong rival but thank God I think that the awareness that I have always had in my preparation stood out a lot in this competition.”

Risaraldenses Medal Table

Bronze: Angelica Mesa. Gym.

Gold: Oscar Garces. Weightlifting

Gold: Daniela Moncada. Rugby

Gold: Jenny Arias. Boxing

Silver: David Arias. Swimming

Given:

A total of 18 Risaralda athletes are competing in the Central American and Caribbean Games.

