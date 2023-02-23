The elected governor of Chocó, Ariel Palacios Calderón, regained his freedom due to the expiration of his terms and will return to his constitutional functions.

The determination of freedom was adopted by the Superior Court of Bogotá after Palacios Calderón remained 259 days with a home detention insurance measure as a result of the process related to alleged irregularities in a contract for the purchase of elements to face the Covid-19 pandemic.

The process will continue in its trial stage in the Trial Chamber of the Supreme Court of Justice.

Release due to expiration of terms is a right to which any person who is under insurance or preventive arrest and who during the time established by law has not had their case judicially resolved can opt for. Release due to expiration of terms is both a guarantee to the accused that his case will not be forgotten, and a challenge to the corresponding officials to work within the periods provided by law.