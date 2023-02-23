Home News Ariel Palacios regained his freedom
News

Ariel Palacios regained his freedom

by admin
Ariel Palacios regained his freedom

The elected governor of Chocó, Ariel Palacios Calderón, regained his freedom due to the expiration of his terms and will return to his constitutional functions.

The determination of freedom was adopted by the Superior Court of Bogotá after Palacios Calderón remained 259 days with a home detention insurance measure as a result of the process related to alleged irregularities in a contract for the purchase of elements to face the Covid-19 pandemic.

The process will continue in its trial stage in the Trial Chamber of the Supreme Court of Justice.

Release due to expiration of terms is a protection measure in favor of citizens who are under insurance (temporary prison), while they are investigated for the commission of a crime.

Release due to expiration of terms is a right to which any person who is under insurance or preventive arrest and who during the time established by law has not had their case judicially resolved can opt for. Release due to expiration of terms is both a guarantee to the accused that his case will not be forgotten, and a challenge to the corresponding officials to work within the periods provided by law.

See also  Hunan Xiangjiang New District invites more than 180 Hunan merchants and business elites to return to their hometowns to share their love for Hunan and seek common development- Sanxiang Vientiane- Hunan Online

You may also like

Victims of the fire in Los Comuneros, an...

An earthquake of magnitude M0.8 occurred in the...

Wardiam guides on rights with artificial intelligence

Rest home of Asti, garrison in front of...

Longgang Village, Shizi Street, Chaisang District launched a...

The cadastral update begins in three municipalities of...

Pnrr: digital interventions in Jesolo for 400 thousand...

Improvement of roads in rural area of ​​Hato...

The Standing Committee of the Guangdong Provincial Party...

Users denounce alleged fraud with tickets for RBD

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy