Arif’s emotional meeting with the stork again at Kanpur Zoo, even after four months of separation, the bird is anxious to recognize its friend.

Kanpur: 15. July

Muhammad Arif left Amethi to Kanpur yesterday and found his friend “Stork” in the Kanpur Zoo. Sarus Crane# In the bird enclosure with 15 Minutes passed. Arif bought a ticket to the zoo and made the appointment, who was wearing a mask. When they called the stork, it ran to the net. When Arif removed the mask from his face, he asked his mother-in-law if he recognized him. At this point, the bird got excited and spread its wings and started fluttering with joy.

The video of this meeting has gone viral on social media. In it, it can be seen that the stork is kept captive in a netted open place and Arif is standing outside the net and calling him. At which the stork is happy. And the anxiety is worth watching. Many social media users got teary-eyed after seeing the video. After seeing the stork, Arif said he was very worried. It has lost a lot of weight and is also very weak. It is kept with peacocks and ducks but He remains isolated from all of them.

In the video of this meeting in Kanpur Zoo, it can be seen that seeing his friend and friend Arif, the speechless stork in prison sometimes tries to fly and sometimes dances and happily jumps in the prison surrounded by this entire plastic net. Jumping as if he wants to free himself from this prison and go with his friend Arif. A large number of social media users are suggesting that the stork should be left free to roam where it pleases instead of keeping it in a zoo.

Arif himself also said that my request is to release the stork from the zoo, don’t hand it over to me but leave it, it looks very upset and it hurts me a lot. Wanted to see my bird. If I had been allowed and could find a way, I would have come to see him every day.

Before that April 11 Arif was also allowed to meet the stork at the Kanpur zoo. When Arif reached the zoo, he saw the stork whom he called “my baby”. The video of this meeting also went viral on social media. In which it was seen that the stork is kept alone in captivity in a netted open place and Arif is standing outside the net and calling him. The eyes of many social media users were teary eyed.

Readers will remember that in the month of February this year, the videos of the friendship between Muhammad Arif and the stork of Amethi district of Uttar Pradesh state had impressed all the social media users. Later, these videos and their full details were published by the state, national and international media. There was a buzz in the institutions as well. His videos were seen by millions of people on news channels and social media platforms. Everyone who watched these videos expressed admiration and surprise that the one who lives on lakes, ponds and trees and How does the stork, which does not allow any human to come near it, live with Arif and eat with them. And wherever they go, they fly with them.!!

Mohammad Arif, a resident of “Mandka Village” under Jamu Block, Goriganj Tehsil, Amethi District, Uttar Pradesh, got this stork in an injured state a year ago, with one leg broken. He brought it to his home. treated and cared for him until his wounds were healed. After which this speechless bird could not forget this kindness of Muhammad Arif and from that time he started living with him in his house.

After seeing a report on BBC about Arif and Saras’ unique friendship March 5 Akhilesh Yadav, the former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh and Samajwadi Party leader, reached the village and met Arif and Saris. .

This friendship between Mohammad Arif and the stork has turned into political and religious hatred in the name of forest laws and protection of birds!! And March 21 Officials of the forest department reached his house and recovered the stork from him saying that stork is not a pet bird. Thus it is not right for him to live among humans, he should be kept in natural environment. Akhilesh Yadav then alleged that his visit to Arif’s house became the reason for Arif and Saras’ separation!!

It didn’t end there after all March 26 Gouriganj, Amethi by the Forest Department officials against Muhammad Arif in relation to wild animals and birds. 1972 A notice was issued to them registering a case under five different sections of the amended Act and they were directed to appear for enquiry. April 2 However, after strong opposition and criticism from Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha members Sanjay Singh, Akhilesh Yadav, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other political, social representatives, independent journalists and social media users, the notice and the case matter at this time. It was cold.

Transferring this stork to Kanpur Zoo, which was taken into custody by Mohammad Arif 15 He was quarantined for days. At that time, it was reported in the media that this stork after being separated from Arif. 40 Has not eaten anything for hours. He is anxious and losing weight.

This friendship between Arif and the stork is really commendable that in today’s era, speechless animals and birds look a million times better than these deceitful, deceitful, mean-spirited and self-interested human beings who do not want anyone’s favor and the love, attention and different things given to them. By quickly forgetting the help done by the means, where they are cheated, they also give proof of their upbringing and character. Those in whose blood lies deceit and deceit.

