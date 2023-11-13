Arish Mosque – Mashriq TV

The Arish Mosque is built on the place where the tent of the Messenger of Allah (peace and blessings of Allah be upon him) was pitched during the Battle of Badr. This is where the war started.

Sa’d bin Mu’adh suggested that a shelter be built for the Prophet to serve as the headquarters of the Muslim army. He justified his proposal by saying that everything would be satisfactory if the Muslims were victorious. In case of defeat, the Messenger of Allah (peace and blessings of Allah be upon him) would not be harmed and could return to Madinah where those who loved him would come out to help him.

The Messenger of Allah, may God bless him and grant him peace, praised him and sent blessings upon him, and the shelter was made of palm branches. A body of guards was selected, mainly from among the Ansar under the leadership of Sa’d bin Mu’adh (RA) to defend the Prophet.

In preparation for the battle, the night before (some scholars say in the morning), the Messenger of Allah, may God bless him and grant him peace, was in the tent built by Sa’d bin Mu’adh. Abu Bakr was with him. The Messenger of Allah (peace and blessings of Allah be upon him) continued to pray for hours saying, “O Allah, if you allow this small group of believers to die and perish on the battlefield tomorrow, you will not be worshiped on earth.” As you are worthy of worship. O Allah, you promised me that you will grant me victory, so grant me victory now. O Allah, we need your help and victory now

The Messenger of Allah (peace and blessings of Allah be upon him) raised his arms towards the sky so much that the cloak he had draped over his shoulders fell down. Hazrat Abu Bakr (RA) picked up the cloak and put it on his shoulders. Then Hazrat Abu Bakr (RA) embraced the Prophet (PBUH) from behind and comforted him saying, ‘O Messenger of Allah, you have prayed enough to your Lord.’ He will fulfill his promise to you. .’

Hazrat Abu Bakr (RA) was the main person appointed to supervise the Messenger of Allah (PBUH). While the Prophet was sitting and praying, Abu Bakr stood and drew his sword to protect him.

When Hazrat Ali (RA) was the Caliph, he gave a sermon and said, “O people! Who is the bravest of all men?’ The congregation replied that you are the leader of the believers. Ali (may Allah be pleased with him) replied that when you say that I am the bravest of people, perhaps I was the most skilled warrior. I have never faced anyone in battle that I could never defeat. However, the bravest man I have seen in my entire life was none other than Abu Bakr. We built a tent for the Messenger of Allah (peace and blessings of Allah be upon him) in the Battle of Badr. We asked who is the one who will protect the Prophet so that none of the polytheists will dare to approach him? Abu Bakr drew his sword and stood up straight to protect the Prophet. Whenever someone approached the Prophet, Abu Bakr would immediately move towards him. He was the bravest of all men.’

Arish means the shade of a palm tree. The original mosque was located almost where the minbar is today

