ARM IPO: Apple, Samsung and Intel buy into British chipmaker | news

Tue, 5:29 pm Economy vogApple develops its own A and M chips as well as a few other processors on its own, but the chips are based on the architecture of the British company ARM. When it became known a few years ago that the Japanese company Softbank wanted to sell its chip design subsidiary, Apple was initially interested, but soon withdrew. Nvidia finally got its way, but the $40 billion deal fell through in February 2022 due to antitrust concerns in the United States and the United Kingdom, among others (see ). Softbank then stopped all sales efforts and now wants to list ARM.

Apple, Samsung, Intel and Nvidia want to buy ARM shares

The IPO will be reported by Business/Tech/Semiconductors/Apple-Samsung-to-invest-in-Arm-as-it-eyes-September-IPO” title=”Link zu asia.nikkei.com”>According to Nikkei Asia, this will take place in September and could bring $60 billion into Softbank’s coffers. The Japanese group wants to submit the required documents to the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) by the end of August at the latest, but also needs the approval of Nasdaq, where the ARM securities are to be listed. According to Nikkei Asia, the shares should not only be of great general interest, but also some processor, SoC and device manufacturers want to invest in the British chip developer. Apple, Samsung, Nvidia and Intel would acquire shares, the newspaper reports.

Goal of the holdings: influence on management decisions

The four companies mentioned want to participate in ARM in the medium to long term, each with a few percent of all shares, i.e. probably in the single digits. The aim is to be able to exert a certain influence on the chip developer’s management decisions, writes Nikkei Asia. In all probability, this primarily affects the design of the license conditions. In this regard, far-reaching changes are said to be planned, which not all ARM customers will like (see ). However, Apple would not be affected by this, because the Californian group has the right to develop chips with ARM architecture in-house.

Apple co-founded ARM more than 30 years ago

Apple has had an interest in ARM in the past, and to a much larger extent than the investment it is planning now. The British chip developer was founded in 1990 under the name Advanced RISC Machines as a joint venture between Apple, Acorn Computers and VLSI Technology. A processor from the joint venture was used in the Newton in 1993 (see news/article/Vor-30-Jahren-Apple-Newton-legt-Grundstein-fuer-iPhone-und-iPad-183064.html” title=”Link zu www.mactechnews.de”>). However, Apple reduced its financial stake in ARM in the years that followed. In 2016, the British company was fully taken over by Softbank.

Supplementary Articles:

25.04.23 ·

news/article/Kurz-ARM-will-erstmals-eigenen-Chip-fertigen-Google-stoppt-Mega-Projekt-182406.html”>In short: ARM wants to manufacture its own chip for the first time +++ Google stops mega-project

31.10.22 ·

Smartphone market before the turning point? ARM is said to be planning radical changes to the licensing model

08.02.22 ·

Takeover failed: Nvidia cannot buy ARM

0

0

0 comments

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

