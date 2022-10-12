Listen to the audio version of the article

Giorgia Meloni expects a compact majority vote in the Senate on the name of Ignazio La Russa, aware that otherwise the center-right will start the government adventure with the decidedly wrong foot. To avoid this hypothesis, on an eve full of tensions, the leader of the FdI has opened a close and practically to the bitter end negotiations with Silvio Berlusconi and Matteo Salvini, who do not give up their aims on various important departments. With the League relaunching on the Interior Ministry and also on the presidency of Palazzo Madama. And Forza Italia claiming justice.

La Russa towards the Senate presidency

Despite the optimism declared by all the protagonists (the premier in pectore is “optimistic and calm” and “determined to find an agreement equal to the challenges that await Italy”, the League), the situation remains impasse. In majority circles, a summit in the night is not excluded, that summit of the three leaders announced but remained for now on stand-by after a day of meetings and contacts. It began with an interview in the morning between the leader of FdI and the former Minister of the Interior who was accompanied by Roberto Calderoli. And continue with the bilateral with the Knight at Villa Grande. A meeting which was also attended by Ignazio La Russa, on whose name in the evening there seemed to be consensus among the three parties.

Molinari on pole for the Chamber

All this while at the Federal Council, summoned to the Chamber, the League has returned to up the ante, focusing on the Viminale and on the name of Calderoli for the summit of Palazzo Madama. In the absence of an overall agreement, the coalition in the Senate could decide to vote a blank ballot on the first ballot, so as not to burn La Russa. His name, with that of Riccardo Molinari for the presidency of Montecitorio (to be elected on Friday), was included in the general agreement for the second and third positions of the State which seemed to have been defined in the morning.

The intertwining with the ministerial boxes

“There are no problems, there is an agreement”, explained Giovanbattista Fazzolari, one of the FdI colonels who have been working alongside Meloni for days to make sure to close quickly after the assignment and arrive at 24 October with a team of government ready to go. For the allies, however, before officially accepting that solution, a pact is needed on the boxes of the ministries. It is no coincidence that Matteo Salvini (in the morning he too would have been with Berlusconi, according to rumors denied) very close to summoned the Federale della Lega. Thus the tug-of-war resumed, and the ticket for the Chambers was also called into question.

Fi fibrilla on the name of Ronzulli

The scheme proposed by Meloni was not well received by Berlusconi: there would be no feeling between the two, this is the widespread thesis in the majority, he resents her attitude, which in turn struggles to deal with the diktats of the minority shareholders. Berlusconi is also struggling with a party in turmoil and not a few tensions in the family, as far as we know, for how the case of Licia Ronzulli was handled. The leader of FdI does not intend to please the Knight with a ministry of weight for her faithful one. But on Ronzulli “let’s go ahead”, clarify blue sources expressing some irritation.