Arm yourself a little – Il Fatto Quotidiano

We sympathizers of Elly Schlein listened with religious attention to her first press conference. Until now we hadn’t understood the difference between his Pd, Letta’s Pd shouldered in the elections and what Bonaccini would have put on. But we weren’t disappointed. Schlein is in favor of the Pnrr: “We can’t miss the appointment, we’re rooting for Italy”. He holy words. He is anti-fascist and considers April 25 “an“ important and heartfelt celebration ”. A printed book. Instead she is against the Cutro decree, “worse than the Salvini decrees”. Wow. And health care, how do you want it? “Public” (in fact Emilia-Romagna, which she vice-administered until the day before yesterday, subsidize private individuals). The government’s “war on the poor” against the DRC is deplorable: “a stew”. “Precariousness” is also ugly. And the surrogate uterus? “Personally I am in favour, but we didn’t include it in the motion because there is full willingness to confront all the feminisms and all the associations that want to confront each other”. With those who do not want, no comparison.

Elly is also in favor, in order, of: “social justice, minimum wage, redemption of the dignity of work, battles linked to the climate emergency”. By the way: those who were waiting for a clear word on Rome’s incinerator, especially now that the Leghorn Pd junta is closing it because it sucks too much water, were satisfied: “Since there are different sensibilities in the party, I undertake to promote a comparison” (again who you want to meet with). Yes, but what is the sensitivity of him not as a passer-by, but as a secretary of the Democratic Party? “We inherit choices that have already been made and it is not on the basis of choices already made that we measure how we try to build what is on the congressional platform”. And how do you judge the choices already made, given that you can undo them by voting on the agendas of the M5S and Avs? “I haven’t seen them, but I guess we will vote against.” She has not seen them, but imagine. And the weapons forescalation in Ukraine? Come on, here comes a nice turning point compared to the Letta-Bonaccini line: “We voted (the Meloni decree, ndr) confirming support for the Ukrainian people. I confirmed this to the ambassador yesterday. In our group there are those who voted differently, but I haven’t seen any changes”. Neither do we, but it’s just an impression. On the other hand, she is “very perplexed” about rearmament at 2% of GDP: she sings them plainly. Then he unleashes all his environmentalist impetus with a passionate defense of a mother bear: “The authorities in charge will decide what to do. I am very careful to understand the reason for the Tar’s ruling”. And here our heart leaps and overheats as it hasn’t happened since Forlani’s last political forum: the reckless one-two punch between “authorities in charge” and “Tar” gives goosebumps.