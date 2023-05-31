Armando Benedetti accuses Laura Sanabria of being manipulative

A great controversy broke out a few days ago when it was confirmed that Laura Sarabia, the Chief of Staff of the Presidency of the Republic, had submitted a polygraph test to Marelbys Meza for being the presumed suspect in the disappearance of a bag containing money. whose exact value could not be determined. Ambassador Armando Benedetti is also implicated in the scandal for allegedly blackmailing Sarabia.

In this regard, Benedetti responded via Twitter, indicating in a series of tweets that he was giving advice to the presidential chief of staff. Specifically, the Colombian ambassador in Venezuela pointed out in one of his tweets that he was not building any conspiracy but, on the contrary, was pointing out to the diplomat the complexity of the emerging panorama.

Armando Benedetti was clear in stating that Sarabia was the one who first contacted him. He also added that his role was purely advisory, noting that he never asked the media to hide information about the complicated case involving the Presidential Chief of Staff and his former nanny.

Along with Armando Benedetti’s connections with the parties, shady details continue to come to light, such as that after being accused of robbery and taken from the ambassador’s house, she went to the house of Gustavo Petro’s chief of staff, where she carried out the robbery that is being investigated today.

In addition to all of the above, Marelbys Meza remained in contact with Benedetti despite the accusations by the diplomat’s family, and according to sources close to him, he even revealed some information about Sarabia, including the rumor that the latter allegedly kept a large amount of of cash at home. In addition, the nanny would have traveled to Venezuela with the ambassador’s family the day before the interview with the Colombian magazine, and they even paid for a charter flight.

Although the investigation is still ongoing and various judicial bodies are involved, there are currently more questions than there were at the beginning of the investigation. Sarabia, for his part, has not touched on the subject again and Armando Benedetti denies having done so, despite acknowledging that his relationship with the chief of staff is not the best.