Armando Benedetti did not appear at the summons of the Attorney General’s Office

Benedetti, the political chameleon who triggered a crisis in the Government

The name of Armando Benedetti is linked to three of the four governments that Colombia has had in the last 21 years but his chameleonic figure and histrionic personality have Gustavo Petro in crisis due to a scandal that grows every day and of which he is the protagonist.

Last Friday, the president announced the withdrawal from the Government of the Chief of Staff, Laura Sarabia, and Benedetti, both involved in a scandal of telephone interceptions and possible abuse of power that has escalated to threats to reveal secrets of the financing of the Petro’s presidential campaign.

Benedetti, 56, was one of the first politicians from outside the left to support Petro’s presidential aspiration in 2022 and his electoral influence on the Atlantic coast was essential for the triumph of the current president.

As a reward, Petro named him ambassador to Venezuela in August of last year and he was in the post for nine months.

Ability to accommodate in power

Benedetti has been characterized by his ability to “accommodate” the power of the day and by controversies that include corruption investigations, for which his entry into Petro’s team caused suspicion and inconvenience in many sectors at the time.

Originally from Barranquilla and son of a former Minister of Communications and journalist of the same name, Benedetti studied Social Communication and began to be recognized by Colombians in 1992 when he worked as a political reporter on a television news program.

Two years later he entered politics linked to the campaign for the Senate of Juan Martín Caicedo Ferrer, of the Liberal Party, which later helped him to reach the Bogotá Council in 1998.

Benedetti has always moved like a fish in water and was elected representative to the Chamber for the period 2002-2006, became one of the bishops of the then president of Colombia, Álvaro Uribea more conservative court leader.

“Of course I am fond of Uribe. You will not find a single message from me on Twitter against the man. One can be a friend of a person and not think the same way about him (…) I distanced myself from Uribe years ago, in 2010. Despite the political differences, he was always very affectionate with me, it was a more brotherly issue,” Benedetti said in an interview with Semana last year, when he already supported Petro.

Precisely in 2010, when he had been in the Senate for four years, he became an unconditional ally of then President Juan Manuel Santos, at the time estranged from Uribe, his mentor.

You can read: “I got carried away by anger and drink”: Armando Benedetti

one step to the left

After having been active in the Liberal and U parties, which brought Santos to the Presidency, Benedetti decided not to support the government of Iván Duque, from the uribista Centro Democrático party, in 2018.

After that decision he took a step to the left and approached Petrowhich made him his trusted man and his right hand during the presidential campaign that led him to the Casa de Nariño last year.

The name of Benedetti sounded for the ministries of the Interior or Defense, but in the end he ended up as ambassador in Venezuela where he played a key role in the reactivation of relations between the two countries.

However, as he revealed in the controversial audios published by Semana, he aspired to return to the country with a position of greater political notoriety and when he failed to do so, he opened the box of thunder.

“Get ready, because at any time I claim my political space and don’t do it so they can see, and if you think it’s a threat, it’s a threat and if you want to record it, record it, I explode because yesterday you mistreated me like shit and that’s not it is done to Benedetti”, he assured Sarabia in an audio because he supposedly did not help him with Petro for another appointment.

tongue character

The former ambassador has never behaved diplomatically nor has he been characterized by prudence, but in the audios revealed by Semana he exceeded the limits and referred to Sarabia and even the president in a violent, rude and offensive way.

“So, even if it’s hypocritical, one goes and receives people, but the treatment that you and the president gave me yesterday, fagot, I don’t know, also, what I’m going to tell you is not a threat (… ) I see that this can impute me, I kick you son of a bitch, and we all fall there,” says Benedetti in one of the leaked statements.

Now, with all eyes on him – even the United States canceled his visa – the ex-ambassador will have to answer before the Justice for the biggest controversy of his career in a solitude that not even his chameleonic movements managed to avoid.