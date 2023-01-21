Armando Gomez Spainwas convicted by the Southern District of New York, for the crimes of conspiracy to distribute cocaine to that country.

According to the court, Gómez was a partner of the former guerrilla and peace defector ‘Jesús Santrich’. The evidence delivered by the Prosecutor’s Office and the Dea demonstrate the coordination of hundreds of kilograms of narcotics to the United States, a fact that was accepted by the defendant, in May 2022.

For this crime, the Prosecutor’s Office requested a sentence of between 11 and 14 years in prison.

The sentence is known after last year the Department of Justice of the United States sent a letter, signed by the fiscal Damian Williamsto Judge Caproni, in which she requested an exemplary sentence against Gómez España, among other reasons, for “your knowledge of international drug trafficking”.

Thousands of kilograms of cocaine with people he believed to be high-ranking members of the Sinaloa Cartel.

According to preliminary reports, the partner of ‘Santrich’, who also worked for high ranks of the Sinaloa Cartel, must pay 10 years in prison.

According to the newspaper El Tiempo, there is another person involved and it is Fabio Younes, another Colombian implicated in the same crime; however, he will be until the Next January 27, when the verdict will be known.