Armando Guadiana Tijerina, senator and former candidate for governor of Coahuila, dies after a battle with prostate cancer | News from Mexico

Armando Guadiana Tijerina, Former Senator and Candidate for Coahuila Governorship, Dies at 77

MONTERREY, NUEVO LEÓN – The city of Monterrey, Nuevo León, is mourning the loss of Armando Guadiana Tijerina, a prominent politician who died at the age of 77 in a private hospital while receiving treatment for prostate cancer.

The news of Guadiana’s passing was confirmed in the early hours of Tuesday by Alberto Hurtado, a close colleague of the deceased, and by Coahuila deputy Jericho Abramo Masso, as reported in Aristegui Noticias.

Hurtado expressed his grief and gratitude on social media, saying, “You are already resting dear Brother, I will always remember and miss you. I just have to tell you: thank you very much for everything! Rest in Peace and know that now you will brighten heaven with your way of being. I will miss you.”

Meanwhile, Abramo Masso joined the messages of condolence, stating, “We join in the deep sorrow that family and friends are overcome by the sensitive death of our friend Senator Armando Guadiana Tijerina. Rest in peace.”

Guadiana, a former member of the PRI party, was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2015 and had been hospitalized on several occasions due to the illness. His political career included unsuccessful candidacies for the governorship of Coahuila in 2015 and 2017.

A civil engineer with a master’s degree in Sciences specialized in Operations Research from ITESM, Guadiana joined the 4T party in 2012 after resigning from the PRI. Before his political career, he was an active member of the Association of Mining Engineers, Metallurgists and Geologists of Mexico, AC, and held various positions, such as general director of Cadastre of the State of Coahuila and local representative for the 10th District of Coahuila, Carboniferous Region. Guadiana also owned companies dedicated to coal marketing.

Colleagues, friends, and family of Guadiana have come together to pay tribute and express condolences through social networks. Claudia Sheinbaum, Morena’s candidate for the presidency of Mexico 2024, was among those who expressed their condolences.

The loss of Armando Guadiana Tijerina is being deeply felt in the political and business communities, and his legacy will be remembered by many.

