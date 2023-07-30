Home » Armando Martínez remains hospitalized after suffering a stroke
Armando Martínez remains hospitalized after suffering a stroke

Armando Martínez remains hospitalized after suffering a stroke

Martínez himself recorded a video for his followers on Instagram in which he expressed that his health was compromised.

Armando Martinez, Creole singer. | Photo: Web

The Venezuelan Creole music singer, Armando Martínez, is hospitalized in a clinic in Caracas after suffering a Ischemic stroke temporary in Maracay and that now keeps him under medical observation.

Martinez, better known as “The Cantaclaro of Venezuela“remains” stable and in the hands of specialists, “reported journalist Criss Monterrey, after communicating with the son of the Creole singer-songwriter.

«He is very good. Already in clear recovery“, he wrote and who receives care from the health personnel of the Hospital de Clínicas Caracas and at the same time thanked all the people for being aware of the singer’s health Creole.

Armando Martínez sends messages to his public

Martínez himself recorded a video for his followers on Instagram in which he expressed that his health was compromised, but that he is already recovering and that he will soon return to the ring.

“Thanks to my family, friends and the entire medical board who have cared for me in this process.” he expressed her.

Armando Martinez. | Photo: Web

Armando Martínez was born in Valle de la Pascua, Guárico state on December 31, 1957. He is one of the most influential Venezuelan joropo singers in history who, with his talent, voice and above all stage power, has received enormous awards, including Ronda de Oro, Mara de Oro, Cacique de Oro, among others.

With information from Meridian and Scoop

