Armani will produce eco-sustainable cotton in Puglia

On the occasion of the recent World Environment Day, the Armani group undertakes a new eco-green project in collaboration with the ‘Fashion Task Force’ of Sustainable Markets Initiative and with the Circular Bioeconomy Alliance, bodies both founded by King Charles III (then Prince of Wales). ‘Apulia Regenerative Cotton Project’ – this is the name of the activity launched in the Puglia region – will focus on the development of cotton in agroforestry cultivation.

Also coordinated byEuropean Forestry Institute (Efi) together with the Council for Research in Agriculture and for the analysis of Agricultural Economics (Create) ea Pretaterra (a body that develops and implements regenerative and replicable agroforestry systems), the pilot project aims to develop an experimental cotton field according to the regenerative cropping system and, as one of the first of its kind, to scientifically test and evaluate new ways of implementing production sustainable cotton in Italy. “The goal is to demonstrate how it is possible to increase landscape diversity, soil fertility, water saving and ecosystem services linked to biodiversity, while producing cotton with a low environmental impact thanks to the use of agroforestry systems”, he specifies the maison in a note. After the initial cotton plantation on one hectare of land, started last May, starting from 2024 the cultivation will gradually expand to occupy a total agricultural area of ​​five hectares.

“Actively participating in the development of regenerative agroforestry cotton, especially in Italy, is an important step, which will also have a real impact on local communities. Regenerative fashion, from utopia that it was, is finally starting to take on tangible characteristics” commented Giorgio Armani.