Cuorgnè, the director makes a complaint to the Court of Auditors “The law provides for only four but the salary is tempting”

HEART

Five councilors instead of the four established by the legislation for municipalities with less than 10 thousand inhabitants. “And with that money you could hire a roadman the city really needs. But that money is tempting. ” Thus the minority councilor Danilo Armanni who triggered the report to the Court of Auditors. The moderates and independents, Danilo Armanni and Giancarlo Vacca Cavalot, took pen and paper and presented a complaint against the municipal administration led by Giovanna Cresto. “We have forwarded – explains the group leader Armanni-, a complaint to the Court of Auditors in relation to the possible damage to the tax authorities resulting from the assumption by the Municipality of the amount for the function allowance of a councilor in addition to those provided by law for the Municipalities with a number of inhabitants of less than 10 thousand, as resulting from the unofficial data of the 2021 population census (the residents were 9 thousand 413, to be exact ed.) on which the Ministry of the Interior is evidently based in its determination to compete for the current management of expenses related to only four assessors instead of the five appointed ».

battle in condiglio

“As we have amply noted during the ratification of the related extra-budgetary spending commitment in the city council of 25 July 2022 which we obviously opposed – adds Armanni -, the unduly supported burden, estimated at about 17 thousand euros per year, in addition to accessories, would allow the institution to cover a permanent job position in sectors notoriously unmanned, such as technicians and maintenance or the Library. In addition, the proxies of greater commitment, such as personnel and budget, have been withheld by the mayor and the current councilors have not been conferred proxies whose revocation could affect the good performance of the administrative action, at least not as much as the distraction of resources determined by the arbitrary position taken by the Cresto junta ».

the mayor’s reply

The reply of the first citizen is not long in coming. «I learn from your newspaper that the minority councilors Armanni and Vacca Cavalot would have presented a complaint regarding the number of councilors present in the junta – says Cresto-. The underwriters have been careful not to send a copy of this document to the Municipality and, therefore, it was hitherto unknown to my administration. Now, having passed two months from the submission of the complaint and having had no response from the bodies questioned, because they are obviously engaged in more important and well-founded issues, there is nothing left for the minority to do but turn to the media to find at least some visibility. The operations of the 2021 census began in October and were completed at the end of the year, or after the moment when my administration legitimately took office and the junta was appointed by me in full compliance with the laws of the our Republic “.

the numbers

In Cuorgnè the municipal council is currently made up of a mayor and 16 councilors and the council by a number of councilors equal to one third of the councilors as it refers to the previous census of the population of 2011, when the city of the two towers had 10 thousand 84 inhabitants . «The resolution of the condel 25 July cited by Armanni does not constitute an off-balance-sheet debt recognition – the mayor points out-. Finally, it is recalled that the expense for the indemnity for the office of mayor and councilors does not affect at all the resources available to the body for the expenditure of employees ». –