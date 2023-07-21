Armed and hooded criminals threaten a police officer through a video

A group made up of five armed and hooded criminals threatened a police officer through a video.

Through a video, a group of armed criminals threatened a senior police officer who works in Guayaquil.

In the recording, which lasts 26 seconds, members of a criminal organization They issue a warning.

In the video, criminals armed with rifles, pistols and a grenade demand that a National Police officer leave Guayaquil.

One of the five men who appears speaking claims to be a member of the Los Tiguerones criminal group.

According to the Police, this is one of the criminal gangs that with its criminal acts They keep the citizenry in anguish.

The clip was allegedly recorded on Wednesday, July 19, 2023.

“This video is directed to Lieutenant Sánchez Vásquez Álex Patricio, head of the More Security Plan,” one of the criminals in the video begins by saying.

“You have 24 hours to leave Guayaquil, we have located you and your entire family, if you do not copy the orders, pay attention to the consequences, carefully”The Tiguerones“, listening.

A police source revealed that the threatened officer was assigned to the 9 de Octubre district and that for security reasons he will be sent to another jurisdiction.

The same source maintained that the threats arose from the capture of five subjects, presumed members of Los Tiguerones.

These people were arrested on Monday, July 17, in the north of the city of Guayaquil, Extra reported.

“Apparently, one of these men went free and had asked for the name of the officer who carried out the operation. The criminals were moving in a vehicle when they were captured, ”he said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

