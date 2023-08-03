Home » Armed attack in Istanbul Beşiktaş! 1 person was seriously injured – Current News
News

by admin
Sinanpasa District A person driving his motorcycle on Mumcu Bakkal Street armed attackor it happened.

The attacker, whose identity has not yet been learned, was seriously injured.

Haber Police and medical teams were dispatched to the scene.

security teams While taking security measures in the vicinity, the paramedics took the injured person after the first intervention. Taksim Training and Research HospitalWhat lifted.

Police teams continue their search for the person or persons who carried out the attack.

