Armed attack leaves 10 dead in Ecuadorian Guayaquil

At least ten people were killed in an armed attack in Guayaquil, Ecuador’s main port city and economic center which is under a state of emergency due to increased drug violence, authorities said Sunday.

The attack, which occurred on Saturday night, took place in a mechanical workshop in a neighborhood in the southwest of Guayaquil and also left two injured.

The Ecuadorian Attorney General’s Office said on Twitter that “it opened -ex officio- a preliminary investigation into the murder of 10 people, after an armed attack that took place this Saturday night on Gómez Rendón and 14 streets, southwest of Guayaquil. Others 2 people are injured.”

At dawn, at the scene of the attack, bodies could be seen lying on the sidewalk, in the middle of pools of blood. Around, people cried and hugged each other while the police cordoned off the scene, AFP found.

“There was a shooting (in a place) where several people were drinking (drinking), they came with motorized vehicles and killed those who were here,” a witness who preferred not to be identified told AFP.

The police had tweeted on Saturday night that they were investigating a “violent act” registered in that area of ​​Guayaquil and that “intelligence units” were carrying out “operative actions in order to identify those responsible.”

On Sunday, in a message to journalists via WhatsApp, he reported that “unfortunately” there were “a total of 10 deaths and one injury.”

The authorities did not inform for the moment of detainees for this attack.

On Sunday morning, there were no policemen or soldiers left in the place. Only a torn yellow tape that hung from a door gave an account of the police cordon deployed by the massacre in the Gómez Rendón sector.

Guayaquil has been in a state of emergency since April 1, a mechanism that allows the military to be mobilized to the streets and implement curfews.

Located in the southwest of Ecuador, Guayaquil is one of the cities hardest hit by drug trafficking and violence that devastate this South American country, whose position in the Pacific is strategic for the shipment of drugs to the United States and Europe.

wash away the blood

To combat internal crime, the government of President Guillermo Lasso declared criminal groups terrorists, allowing the Armed Forces to patrol the streets alongside the police.

Ecuador, converted into a battlefield for criminal gangs, has seen drug seizures grow along with violent deaths in streets and prisons.

Clashes between inmates have left more than 420 prisoners dead since 2021, while, outside penitentiaries, the murder rate almost doubled between that year and 2022, from 14 to 25 per 100,000 inhabitants, according to authorities.

The attack on Saturday, according to the residents of the area, was in a mechanical workshop where several people were watching a soccer game.

“The owner woke up to clean the blood with a bucket of water,” Yolanda, a 55-year-old shopkeeper who asked to omit her last name, told AFP.

Between January and April 1, only in the cities of Guayaquil, Durán and Samborondón, 555 homicides were registered, according to the authorities.

Two weeks ago, in the province of Esmeraldas (northwest and bordering Colombia), some thirty gunmen opened fire on the population in an artisanal fishing port, killing nine people.

Local media reported that in that province -also under a state of emergency- four other people were shot dead on Saturday.