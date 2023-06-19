Armed attack leaves six dead and six injured in Ecuador – 102nine Periódico Digital de El Salvador territory of young adults

Impacts: 2

At least six dead and six wounded leave a new armed attack this Monday in Guayaquil, the second so far in June in the streets of the Ecuadorian city hardest hit by crime linked to drug trafficking.

Apparently it was a settling of scores between gangs, which left “as an unfortunate result, six people dead and six people injured, who are now stable,” the police chief of the southern district of Guayaquil, Colonel Marcelo Castillo, told AFP.

Two weeks ago, five people died, including a policeman, and another eight were injured when three men opened fire inside a house in Guayaquil (southwest).

These types of attacks have become frequent in Ecuador, mainly in Guayaquil, in the midst of a war for power between drug gangs, who are fighting over markets and drug routes in the streets and prisons, leaving a trail of corpses. , some dismembered and hung from bridges.

Castillo pointed out that during the early hours of Monday in a populous neighborhood in the south of Guayaquil, more than a dozen people were “on the public highway libando” when “a black vehicle arrives and about four or five people get out” to do the shots.

“They are pure retaliation for previous acts of violence. They kill each other mercilessly,” he added.

Clashes between drug trafficking groups have led to bloody massacres in the country’s prisons, which have left more than 420 prisoners dead since February 2021.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

