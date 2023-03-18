OlayAt around 22:00, a statue belonging to the people of Giresun in Beyoğlu Fetihtepe Mahallesi Tepeüstü Street. local happened.

Allegedly, Şerafettin Fındık, Hüseyin Burun and Faik Onur, who, for an unknown reason, entered the association with a gun and played games at the same table, fired a bullet. While the three people who were targeted by the bullets collapsed to the ground, the attacker fled from the scene. Upon the notification, many police and medical teams were sent to the scene.

the attacker After escaping, the injured were taken to the hospital by vehicles by the citizens of the association. While it was learned that the condition of Şerafettin Fındık and Faik Onur, who were taken to the hospital, were good, it was learned that Hüseyin Burun, who was taken into surgery, was in life-threatening condition.

Stating that he was sitting at the same table with the three people who were attacked, Adem Kodal said, “A gunman, a hat and a hat on his head, were placed on 4 people playing games. with mask He opened the door and went inside, shooting directly. “Three people were injured and then fled,” he said.

While the crime scene investigation teams work in the association for a long time, the police teams fleeing attacker search continues.

