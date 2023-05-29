Armed conflict and electoral crimes surround Huila

From the Attorney General’s Office and the Neiva Ombudsman, a strong call was made to the National Government to shield the department, and the rural area of ​​the capital opposes the acts of violence and forced displacement on the border with Caquetá.

Newspaper of Huila, Huila

By: Gloria Camargo

In dialogue with Diario del Huila, Wilson Díaz Sterling, Neiva’s representative, referred to the complex situation in terms of public order and political violence in the municipality, especially in the rural area bordering the department of Caquetá.

Precisely, in the face of the acts of violence that occur in the rural area and municipality of Neiva, Díaz Sterling pointed out that the call to the National Government is “to guarantee the electoral process. The call is for the dialogues to be resumed, for approaches to be sought, for communication to be maintained with the aim of preserving life, the integrity of people and also respecting their fundamental rights.

Secondly, the call we make to guarantee security is because we have elections where it is also important that this factor of violence does not affect these processes. There are already alerts issued by the Electoral Ombudsman’s Office,” the official pointed out.

Wilson Díaz Sterling, representative of Neiva, spoke about the complex situation regarding public order and political violence in the municipality.

violent risks

It should be remembered that in March of this year, the Ombudsman’s Office indicated a situation of “imminent risk experienced by the inhabitants of Neiva in rural areas, specifically in Las Ceibas and Vegalarga. Arguing high possibilities of attacks against the life, integrity, liberty and security of the civilian population”, which was registered in the Early Warning of Imminence 010 -2023.

Faced with which, the Ombudsman pointed out that “one of the points that the Ombudsman has to express to the electoral bodies is that they should fix their eyes on the department of Huila, because we want to have incidents, affectations or alterations in public order.

The right of citizens to vote and the candidates to be able to run their campaigns must prevail. We are concerned because we seek to have guarantees from the central level. It is important that the National Government resume these dialogues in those regions, it must seek to preserve and preserve public order so that it does not affect life or the elections that we have in the second semester in Neiva and the department of Huila”, he pointed out.

Recently, the same official indicated that in the municipality of Neiva, at least 30 people belonging to 11 family nuclei have arrived from the rural area, on the border with Caquetá.

“Unfortunately, new acts of violence have been occurring that put the lives and integrity of peasant families in the Neiva sector on the border with Caquetá at risk. Acts of violence affect our municipality and it is a situation that has been increasing, given these acts of conflict over the seizure of the territory by some illegal armed groups.

Situation that makes our peasant families try to save their lives and the nearest city of the city of Neiva, where we must enter to provide guarantees of fundamental rights, their attention and protection respectively, “he said.

Therefore, he also pointed out that this situation is due to a large extent to the absence of the social part of the State, “also in the part of public investments and security, since it is already public knowledge how many regions of the country have been: unprotected. The territories that were abandoned by the FARC, today have a presence of dissidents, ”he established.

El Agrado, Algeciras, Campoalegre, Garzón, Íquira, La Plata and Pitalito, according to the PGN, have a high electoral risk due to the incidence of nine criminal groups.

electoral surveillance

Likewise, during the forum called ‘Advances of the Electoral Process’, which was held in Neiva, Margarita Cabello Blanco, Attorney General of the Nation, pointed out that seven municipalities in this department should be “recategorized due to the incidence of nine criminal groups ”.

According to the head of the Public Ministry, these municipalities that have gone from low to moderate risk are Agrado, Algeciras, Campoalegre, Garzón, Íquira, La Plata and Pitalito.

The Attorney General of the Nation, Margarita Cabello Blanco, assured that Neiva is a territory considered to have a high level of rithm of care.

And he insisted that “the electoral process in the region must be monitored and monitored, after identifying political security risks: constraint, electoral crimes and violence against electoral actors.

In this sense, these municipalities of the department of Huila and, especially, Neiva, deserve special attention in the development of the upcoming electoral days to, thus, guarantee transparent and free elections, “he said.

Cabello Blanco also stressed that they have been working together with the National Electoral Council (CNE) to prevent those registered irregularly from electing the authorities of other municipalities to which they do not belong, which is known as electoral transhumance.

And finally, he asked the public to “become permanent observers of the electoral process and report on situations that put it at risk and, together with the institutions, to protect public resources, so that those destined for social programs fulfill their purpose and are not misused.

Meanwhile, the Neiva Ombudsman said that “we are concerned that this electoral event has not yet begun and acts of aggression are already being presented in the advertising part and some expressions by citizen groups or political parties that may be Going against the regulations.

The MOE established that the pre-electoral period of 2023 has remained the most violent in the recent history of the country.

There is a Committee of Electoral Guarantees and some rules by the Mayor’s Office, we want that part to be fulfilled, we want as the Public Ministry to find support at the national level, because it is not possible that electoral rules can be violated and that the slowness of the State, of the control organisms and services to affect the right of citizens to choose”, he pointed out.

Subsequently, the Electoral Observation Mission reported in its ‘third pre-electoral report on violence against political, social and community leaders in 2023’ that with a cut-off of March 29, 2023, that is, during the first five months of the electoral calendar for the local elections of 2023, that “the pre-electoral period of 2023 has remained the most violent recorded in the recent history of the country.”

And that this situation “seems to get worse as voting day approaches, with the registration of candidates and the political campaign. Specifically, there was a 76.3% increase in violence compared to 2019, with Cauca, Nariño, La Guajira and Santander being the most affected territories.

In turn, it is highlighted that “the contexts with the greatest conflict that have been identified in the period of analysis, in particular, Bajo Cauca, Northeast Antioqueño, Sur de Córdoba, Mesetas, San Vicente del Caguan, Catatumbo and Barrancabermeja”, where According to the MOE, said territories have registered a significant increase in violence, which has resulted in a worsening of the public order situation and has affected peace negotiations with armed groups.