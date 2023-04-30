Armed criminals stole valuables car in Valledupar

On the morning of this Sunday, armed criminals managed to steal a valuable car in Valledupar, triggering a shootout with the police authorities who dealt with the case.

According to witnesses, the vehicle arrived at a chain store in the center of the city to collect money. Apparently, one of the doors was left open, which allowed the two assailants to enter it. When the Brink’s company workers tried to enter, they found the two subjects. At that moment, one of the criminals reacted and there was a crossfire with the escorts of the vehicle.

The criminals fled in the car for the entire sixth race and then for the ninth, managing to escape towards the corregimientos of the North of Valledupar. However, in the midst of the pursuit, the vehicle presented a breakdown that stopped it at kilometer 2 of the highway that leads from Valledupar to the south of La Guajira, near the Engineers Battalion.

Despite the fact that the subjects refused to get out of the vehicle, after an hour, the uniformed officers managed to get the assailants out of it. Two people would have been captured for this fact.

For now, the authorities have not disclosed the amount of money recovered; However, they began with the inquiries to find those responsible for the robbery and bring them to justice.