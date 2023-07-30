Armed Forces located dangerous terrorist from MS-13 – 102nine Digital Newspaper of El Salvador territory of young adults

Impacts: 1

Cristhiam Alberto Martínez Medrano, alias “El Cris”, an MS-13 homeboy, was located by Armed Forces personnel in the Hualamá canton, in Chapeltique, San Miguel.

The Minister of Defense, René Francis Merino Monroy explained that this subject has tattoos alluding to the criminal structure, in various parts of his body.

“Today he will face justice for the crimes committed against the honest population,” said Merino Monroy.

The authorities continue touring various sectors of the country to locate more criminals who are a danger to the population.

