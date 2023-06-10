Home » Armed Forces locates terrorist from MS-13 – 102nine Digital Newspaper of El Salvador territory of young adults
In the canton of El Guaje, San Marcos, San Salvador, the Armed Forces located Gerson Mauricio Flores Portillo, alias “Chino”, a homeboy of the MS-13, with a history of illegal groups and drug possession and possession.

This criminal was in charge of collecting the money from the sale of drugs and extortion in the Montelimar neighborhood, Olocuilta, La Paz.

This subject was handed over to the PNC to answer to justice for the crimes committed against the population.

The War Against Gangs remains firm throughout the national territory until the criminal groups are dismantled.

