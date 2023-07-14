Armed Forces receives 11 armored vehicles to continue fighting gangs – Diario La Página

The Armed Forces of El Salvador received this Thursday 11 Hurricane armored combat vehicles, which will carry out tasks in the war against gangs, through the Territorial Control Plan.

“We continue with the process of modernization of the Armed Forces. Thanks to the support of President Nayib Buykele, this afternoon we delivered 11 Hurricane armored vehicles to the Cavalry Regiment for the transportation of personnel,” said Defense Minister René Francis Merino Monroy.

He added that the tactical units have the capacity to keep ten fully equipped soldiers inside and that this will increase the level of the institution’s response in the fight against crime. “We are consolidating phase 3 of the Territorial Control Plan,” he added.

The vehicles are part of the modernization of the military institution to support the Police in the fight against crime.

Merino Monroy stressed that the acquisition of the vehicles is contemplated within phase 3 of the Territorial Control Plan, which guarantees modernizing the equipment of law enforcement. “The armor of these vehicles is capable of protecting a .50 caliber, the 50 armor is anti-tank and has the capacity to transport 10 military elements,” he said.

Merino Monroy explained that the total cost of the 11 vehicles exceeds $4,900,000. “This is in addition to the rest of the equipment that has been provided to the Armed Forces in its three branches: the Navy, the Air Force and the Army,” said the minister.

#we follow with the process of modernization of the @FUERZARMADASV Thanks to the support of Mr. President @nayibbukele. This afternoon we delivered 11 Hurricane armored vehicles to the Cavalry Regiment for the transportation of personnel. These tactical vehicles have the ability to… pic.twitter.com/eOicajnRRz — René Francis Merino Monroy 🇸🇻 (@merino_monroy) July 13, 2023