Armed gang member falls with more than $2,500 in cash

Armed gang member falls with more than $2,500 in cash

The National Civil Police (PNC) proceeded to capture Francisco Javier Aguilar Mejía, alias “Planta”, a member of the MS-13 structure, Fulton Locos Salvatruchos clique.

During the procedure, the authorities seized: a 5.56 caliber rifle; 9mm caliber pistol; a bulletproof vest; more than 170 ammunition and a cell phone.

In addition, more than 2,500 dollars in cash and the vehicle with which he was transporting were seized.

According to the authorities’ report, all these ammunition and weapons would have been used to take the lives of other Salvadorans.

“Thanks to the work of the Police we have managed to capture this dangerous terrorist, this threat to society will be sent to prison,” said the Minister of Security, Gustavo Villatoro.

